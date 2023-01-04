Trevor Noah and his friends Khaya Dlanga, Sizwe Dlomo, Xolisa Dyeshana and Anele Mdoda along with her son, Alakhe, are having the time of their lives in Costa Rica

The squad has been sharing their exciting moments on their social media platforms, giving people a sneak peek inside their vacation

One picture that left social media users in stitches is of the friends falling during their white water rafting, the picture has since gone viral on Twitter

Trevor Noah and his friends' white water river rafting ends in tears. Image: Getty Images and @sizwedhlomo/Twitter

Source: UGC

Trevor Noah and his friends became a topic on Twitter after their river rafting experience ended in tears. Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to share the "how it started vs how it ended'' pictures.

Narrating the ordeal on her Twitter page, Anele said that their tour guide prepared them and told them that the drop was 12 feet long.

"I replied, what do you mean 12 feet? @SizweDhlomo says to me, you know when you die they bury you 6 feet under… Well, here you are dying twice."

She added:

"What’s best is for @XolisaDyeshana to come into my show and tell y’all what happened from his view because wow he saw it happen and still said all three of these guys have to be on their shows like that time so the river can’t take them cc @SizweDhlomo @Trevornoah"

People have since taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions. @SwissSeira said:

"Can’t believe NOAH couldn’t save y’all, the Bible lied."

@letato_lalove wrote:

"Every time you guys post a pic, I run to Khaya's handles to look for an actual video. I guess he sat on this one, I didn't see him."

@msjmusa:

"Yalls friendship is cute & all but it needs that 1 headache of a broke friend but manages to go on trips because you guys have good hearts & paid for it. Kindly forward my application to the rest of the group "

