Amapiano giant DJ Maphorisa has announced their highly anticipated Scorpion Kings world tour dates

The Ba Straata hitmker shared the announcement on his Instagram page and also mentioned that an exclusive mixtape will be released soon

Many fans and followers of the star were excited about the tour and the mixtape after he made the announcement

DJ Maphorisa shared the dates to their Scorpion King world tour. Image: @djmaphorisa, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Halala! Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa joins hands again and ready make their fans and supporters dance for the remainder of the year 2024 as Madumoney made a big announcement recently.

Social media has been buzzing not so long ago as the Amapiano giant and record producer DJ Maphorisa made an announcement and also released the dates of their Scorpion Kings world tour which will kick off on Sunday, 26 May 2024 in Birmingham, UK.

This announcement came after rumours swirled on social media about him beefing with his friend and partner Kabza De Small.

Madumoney made the announcement on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Scorpion Kings World Tour: 26th May Birmingham Uk , 27th July NewYork USA , 23th August London Uk . More dates coming, dropping an exclusive mix soon."

See the post below:

Fans got excited after Madumoney made the announcement

Many fans and followers of the star were excited about the tour and the mixtape after he made the announcement. See some of the comments below:

makhanis_rsa said:

"Abuyile Amakhosi."

suffo_chromatic wrote:

"For the love of music the scorpion king are working till this day."

acemanyesa responded:

"The gods of amapiano."

andymanjoro replied:

"It’s 26 May in Birmingham! @djmaphorisa I can’t wait!"

garethamplified commented:

"See you in August."

eichiemoses mentioned:

"Best In the game."

yvonnemasae wrote:

"Will keep my eyes on the ground for August venue."

