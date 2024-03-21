Amapiano king Kabza De Small has broken his silence about rumours circulating of him beefing with DJ Maphorisa

Kabza De Small posted a video of himself addressing the rumours on social media

The star further mentioned that he and Maphorisa are cool and that Madumoney is his boy, and they could never beef with each other

Kabza De Small addressed the rumours of him beefing with Maphorisa. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The friendship of two amapiano giants, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, has many people talking on social media about what is going on between them, and Kabza decided to break his silence regarding the rumours of them beefing.

Kabza De Small addresses rumours of beefing with Porry

Social media has been buzzing recently as Maphorisa and his friend Kabza De Small have been the talk of town. This came after Madumoney lashed out after being constantly asked about Kabza De Small and his whereabouts.

Not so long ago, Kabza decided to come forward and address these rumours on social media and put them to rest. The star shared a video of himself sharing that he and Porry are not having a rough patch and that they are still tight and close.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the clip on their Twitter page and captioned it:

"Kabza clears the rumours of him and Maphorisa beefing."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kabza's video

After the video was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"Even Messi confirmed they don't have beef with Ronaldo but... He was spotted sharing ice cream with Ronaldo."

@NtateWilliams said:

"Why okare o shy? Or he's avoiding eye contact."

@THEDUSHMAN responded:

"He was forced to do this video."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER responded:

"That's exactly what those in abusive relationships normally do, they deny everything till Jesus comes."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Kabza will pull all these vocalists if sh*t ever goes down."

@ape_blak mentioned:

"The way people want to see them fight! Black people we love seeing things fall apart."

DJ Maphorisa warns against comparing Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's rant about fans always comparing Kabza De Small to Kelvin Momo.

Porry said the DJs were on good terms with each other and that the comparisons could cause tension and unnecessary competition.

Source: Briefly News