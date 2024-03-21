DJ Maphorisa recently linked up with the Major League DJz and left fans wondering what they're up to

The men posted a video dancing beside their cars and sparked a frenzy of comments from netizens

Mzansi weighed in on the DJs possibly working together, while others joked that the twins should avoid recording in Porry's studio

DJ Maphorisa and the Major League DJz raised questions about their recent link-up. Images: djmaphorisa, majorleaguedjz

DJ Maphorisa and the Major League DJz posted a new video dancing together. The hitmakers showed off their cars and slick moves, leaving fans to wonder if new music is on the way.

DJ Maphorisa and Major League DJz spark collaboration rumours

DJ Maphorisa is moving on from the rumours about his relationship with Kabza De Small and focusing on having a good time.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Porry can be seen with the Major League DJz dancing to Tyler ICU's Uncono outside their parked cars.

The DJs' linkup raised many questions about whether new music was on the horizon or they were hanging out as colleagues and friends.

They last worked on a song with Major Lazer and Tiwa Savage called Koo Koo Fun from the Major League DJz' 2023 joint project with Major Lazer, Piano Republik.

Mzansi weighs in on Maphorisa and Major League DJz' video

Netizens are convinced that the DJs' are cooking up new music, but sadly, aren't feeling the vibe between them:

Kolisi_ suspected:

"He’s probably looking for a feature."

Hlonie said:

"He should have gone with Madumane."

MawrongzJnr wrote:

"I'm sure they are looking for features."

Meanwhile, some netizens brought up Porry's controversial music rights chat and joked that the Major League DJz shouldn't record in his studio:

prow_II said:

"Let’s hope they’re in a different studio."

Abuti__Ray wrote:

"I hope they didn't record this song in Phori's house and use his electricity. He can just turn on them tomorrow."

Nyisist_V posted:

"The question is, 'Who bought Nandos?'"

DJ Maphorisa rants about being asked about Kabza De Small

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa complaining about constantly being asked about Kabza De Small.

Porry jokingly lashed out at fans for always questioning him about Kabza's whereabouts, unintentionally raising suspicion about the state of their relationship.

