Shebeshxt recently bought himself a new house and showed it off

The Limpopo rapper posted a clip giving fans a tour of his crib and received applauds from netizens

Mzansi showed love to Shebeleza and congratulated him on the huge accomplishment

Mzansi congratulated Shebeshxt after the rapper showed off his new house. Images: shxt Grave Digger Manskap

Halala! Our boy Shebeshxt got a new house. Congratulations are in order for the Mzansi hitmaker after he gave fans a virtual tour of his humble abode and received endless praise from netizens.

Shebeshxt gives tour of new house

Limpopo rap sensation, Shebeshxt is beaming with pride after he purchased a new house.

The rapper has seen a lot of success in his short career in the music industry, and his new house is a testament to his hard work, not to mention those back-to-back gigs!

Twitter (X) user, YouDunnoVusi shared a video of Shebe's house tour:

What's even more heartwarming is the fact that Shebe put the sketch a fan made him, on his wall.

Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt

Netizens congratulated Shebeshxt on the purchase of his new house:

O_J_Kent hoped:

"I hope he does right by SARS too. He must keep winning!"

SirMaselela said:

"When it’s your turn to win, go hard."

THEGENUINET wrote:

"He isn't here to play, shxta!"

etiheart was stunned:

"The walk-in wardrobe? Oh yeah, he's up for sure."

OhmzTheDon recalled:

"Even got the sketch he bought on stage on the wall. He up!"

LuyaBrownie was proud:

"I’m so happy for him. Watching an underdog, those that don’t fit the status quo win is an overall joyous victory for themselves and those watching."

Sicario__007 said:

"Hood nxgga’s are up this year!"

sem_czn posted:

"I need MTV cribs to wake up!"

Sangoma sends warning to Shebeshxt

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a warning from a sangoma claiming that Shebeshxt's life was in danger.

The traditional healer recalled a vision he got where Shebe was to be poisoned by a young lady and gave him some advice:

"People within the industry are trying to hurt you, please be careful."

