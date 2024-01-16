A Look Inside Shebeshxt’s New House, Mzansi Shows Love: “When It’s Your Turn to Win, Go Hard”
- Shebeshxt recently bought himself a new house and showed it off
- The Limpopo rapper posted a clip giving fans a tour of his crib and received applauds from netizens
- Mzansi showed love to Shebeleza and congratulated him on the huge accomplishment
Halala! Our boy Shebeshxt got a new house. Congratulations are in order for the Mzansi hitmaker after he gave fans a virtual tour of his humble abode and received endless praise from netizens.
Shebeshxt gives tour of new house
Limpopo rap sensation, Shebeshxt is beaming with pride after he purchased a new house.
The rapper has seen a lot of success in his short career in the music industry, and his new house is a testament to his hard work, not to mention those back-to-back gigs!
Twitter (X) user, YouDunnoVusi shared a video of Shebe's house tour:
What's even more heartwarming is the fact that Shebe put the sketch a fan made him, on his wall.
Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt
Netizens congratulated Shebeshxt on the purchase of his new house:
O_J_Kent hoped:
"I hope he does right by SARS too. He must keep winning!"
SirMaselela said:
"When it’s your turn to win, go hard."
THEGENUINET wrote:
"He isn't here to play, shxta!"
etiheart was stunned:
"The walk-in wardrobe? Oh yeah, he's up for sure."
OhmzTheDon recalled:
"Even got the sketch he bought on stage on the wall. He up!"
LuyaBrownie was proud:
"I’m so happy for him. Watching an underdog, those that don’t fit the status quo win is an overall joyous victory for themselves and those watching."
Sicario__007 said:
"Hood nxgga’s are up this year!"
sem_czn posted:
"I need MTV cribs to wake up!"
Sangoma sends warning to Shebeshxt
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a warning from a sangoma claiming that Shebeshxt's life was in danger.
The traditional healer recalled a vision he got where Shebe was to be poisoned by a young lady and gave him some advice:
"People within the industry are trying to hurt you, please be careful."
Source: Briefly News