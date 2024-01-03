Rising star Shebeshxt had a heartwarming interaction with a fan at a recent performance

The Briefly News Entertainment Award nominee purchased some artwork from the artist while he was performing on stage

The video has received some positive reactions from fans, with some saying they are developing a soft spot for him

A video of Shebeshxt purchasing artwork from a fan has gone viral. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Limpopo vocalist Shebeshxt secured himself more supporters after he made a nice gesture at his recent performance.

Shebeshxt buys fan art

The Twerka hitmaker saw it and purchased it while he was performing on stage. The video was shared by @Co_danieRSA, who told Briefly News that the show was at the All White Picnic.

"It is said to be at the annual All White Picnic."

Fans warm up to Shebeshxt

Fans have expressed positive reactions to the video, with several stating that they are beginning to warm up to him. This comes after numerous headlines he made where he was perceived as being violent. The most recent being at a gig where he was seen charging towards a crowd.

X user @pmcafrica shared the video, and in it, you can see the Dilo Tse Massive singer leaving his car to confront someone in the crowd.

However, one attendee said he was fuming after people threw bottles at him. When he wanted to leave, he was blocked, so he wanted to open the gate forcefully.

Another incident saw Shebeshxt swearing at a fan while performing.

In an incident before that, Shebeshxt hit a fan with a Hennessey bottle.

Shebeshxt is also a nominated at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2023 under the Best New Artist category.

Mzansi reacts to the kind gesture

@PJMoneyMan3k:

"Legendary stuff."

@nonxdlamini:

"This guy is growing on me. Seems like a cool, humble gent regardless of his past."

@theboy162:

"They won't make it trend."

@gettello21:

"Some celebs Don't even pay these guys."

@Co_danieRSA:

"You are right, and this was the best Shebe can do big up."

Fans break barricades to get to Focalistic

In a previous report from Briefly News, things got a bit hectic during one of Focalistic's performances when his fans broke down barricades to get to him.

The Amapiano sensation stepped off stage to shake hands with his frenzied supporters, who all wanted a piece of him. Netizens couldn't stop laughing at Foca's reaction to his crazed fans.

