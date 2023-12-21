Things got a bit hectic during one of Focalistic's performances when his fans broke down barricades to get to him

The Amapiano sensation stepped off stage to shake hands with his frenzied supporters, who all wanted a piece of him

Netizens couldn't stop laughing at Foca's reaction to his crazed fans

Focalistic’s supporters nearly caused a stampede at an event when they broke down the barricades to get to him. Images: FOCALISTIC

Source: Facebook

Focalistic had a hell of a night at a performance when his fans almost caused a stampede trying to get to him. The Amapiano hitmaker caused mass hysteria when he got off stage to shake hands with his supporters, only for them to push down the fences in excitement.

Focalistic's fans nearly caused a stampede

In a Twitter (X) video posted by MDN News, Focalistic can be seen at an event having hopped off stage to walk to the crowd.

The Khekheleza hitmaker tried to shake hands with his fans, who dropped the barricades separating them from the star.

Moreover, Foca then jumps in shock at the three-second mark as his fans in the front row fall onto the fences. One can imagine the star power Focalistic has to have his supporters lose their minds in such a manner:

Previously, President ya straata had an Atlanta, Georgia, crowd going crazy and singing along to his music at Davido's AWAY Festival.

Mzansi reacts to Focalistic's event

Netizens are in stitches at Foca's reaction to his fan's behaviour:

011Shiesty said:

"I'd sue the event organisers."

NeoMolefe_SA

"That's where we were, mos? @stevieG_88"

busiwe_bubu expressed concern:

"This looks dangerous."

Shebeshxt confronts Focalistic over Straata Nation Address

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Shebeshxt calling Focalistic out for not showing him love after his appearance at the Ke Star hitmaker's Straata Nation Address.

Having seemingly felt the pressure from fans to respond, Focalistic apologised to Shebe, saying he did not intend to offend or disrespect him:

"I probably didn't post him how he wanted, but that's my dawg. I've posted him before, Shebeshxt is my dawg, we'd never fight, no matter what podcasts do.

I love him, and I'm sorry if you feel like you were disrespected; I'd never disrespect the streets."

Source: Briefly News