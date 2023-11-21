Focalistic is making huge waves across the globe and recently took Amapiano to Atlanta

The Ke Star hitmaker had the crowd jumping when he performed at Davido's sold-out AWAY Festival

Mzansi cheered Foca on for taking Amapiano to the world

Focalistic had Mzansi impressed after he rocked the crowd at Davido's sold-out 'AWAY Festival' in Atlanta. Images: FOCALISTIC

Focalistic had the streets shaking in Atlanta, Georgia when he performed at Davido's AWAY Festival. The Amapiano star had the crowd chanting "YEBO" when he hit the stage with Davido. Mzansi showed love to Focalistic for his electrifying performance and taking Amapiano to new heights.

Focalistic performs at Davido's AWAY Festival

Our boy Focalistic is an international superstar! The Amapiano artist had an Atlanta, Georgia crowd shaking when he hit the stage with Davido at the Nigerian star's AWAY Festival.

Davido hosted his show at the State Farm Arena and was joined by the likes of Mayorkun, King Promise, as well as his co-Grammy-nominated star, Musa Keys.

Foca shared highlights from the show on his Instagram page and bragged that the festival was packed to capacity:

"SOLD OUT ATLANTA AWAY FEST WITH MY BROTHER @davido, BLESSINGS ONLY!!"

Previously, Foca spoke up about taking Amapiano to international markets and wishing that the local government would take its artists more seriously.

Mzansi shows love to Focalistic

Fans praised Focalistic for his electrifying performance at the AWAY Festival. :

pluggavybe said:

"Bro How I dream to get there with this music thing, you inspire thata jooo."

emcoyofficial wrote:

"And Focalistic with the champion sound STAGE PERFORMER."

d_emmafather posted:

"When u roll with 9ja you go international."

donald_lavish said:

"Fire, continue to heal the world through the coolest sounds of Amapiano."

tjarosuperstar hailed Foca:

"PRESIDENT YA STRAATLANTA!"

emcoyofficial posted:

"Davido and Focalistic with the champion sound!"

katlego_katse_mampuru wrote:

"Pitori Maradona to lefatshe!"

