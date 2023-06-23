Focalistic has fearlessly embraced opposition to his unique style of music and language, using it as motivation for his success

Through his extensive travels around the world, Focalistic has put isPitori on the global map, showcasing the immense talent and creativity that South Africa has to offer

Focalistic advocates for the music industry in South Africa to be taken more seriously from a structural and government perspective

Amapiano star Focalistic has faced his fair share of opposition due to his unique style of music and language. However, he has taken it all in stride and used it as fuel for his success.

With his extensive travels around the world, Focalistic has put isPitori, the Pretoria music scene, on the global map.

Focalistic talks about the Mzansi music scene

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Focalistic shared his thoughts on how the music industry in South Africa can be improved. He believes that the country needs to take entertainment more seriously, both structurally and from a government perspective.

Focalistic emphasised the importance of recognising the role of artists in society, especially during challenging times like the lockdown, where they provided solace and joy to people. By allocating more budget and creating job opportunities, the music industry can flourish even further.

Foca has expressed gratitude for the chance to elicit change

Despite the challenges, Focalistic remains grateful for his talent and the experiences he has had as a South African artist. He finds it remarkable how a song can change the entire scope of a day and believes this to be a uniquely South African phenomenon.

Focalistic is proud of his roots and expresses gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference and represent his talented country on a global stage.

The artist is set to feature on Redbull 64 BARS alongside Kwesta, reports power987.co.za.

