Pabi Cooper wished Focalistic a happy birthday on 28 May by dropping a cute picture of the two of them

The tweet came after rumours swirled that Pabi was in a romantic relationship with the Champion Sound hitmaker

Mzansi was convinced that Pabi and Focalistic were dating after seeing their recent picture, and they trolled her for DBN Gogo's alleged woes

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi is convinced Pabi Cooper and Focalistic are dating after sharing a cute picture following relationship rumours. Image: @focalistic and @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Is Pabi Cooper fueling her dating rumours with Focalistic, or is she finally ready to share her alleged relationship with the world?

Taking to Twitter on Focalistic's birthday, the Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker shared a cute picture with the gent. Despite friend-zoning Focalistic in the caption, Mzansi was convinced they looked too comfortable to be friends.

Mzansi says Pabi Cooper and Focalistic are dating

Online users had a field day when Pabi and Foca's cosy picture hit their timelines. Peeps brought up Foca's ex-girlfriend, DBN Gogo, claiming that the rumours that Pabi took the musician from the Khuza Gogo hitmaker were seemingly true.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@__ShaggyM said:

"She's basically saying, 'Happy birthday, my love. I love you very much'."

@LimaMali18 shared:

"It will end in salt water."

@LARSH_MTL posted:

"Your 'brick' game is very strong sphithiphithi."

@marcia234388401 replied:

"Hai shame, I'm going to lie. You look good together."

@mzansithreads commented:

"Just say 'Happy Birthday, my love or bae."

Pabi Cooper, Focalistic, and DBN Gogo's rumoured love triangle

Mzansi came to a standstill at the beginning of 2023 when rumours spread that Pabi Copper was romantically seeing Focalistic.

According to ZAlebs, the news came after Foca and DBN Gogo split. Speculation arose that Pabi might have been the cause of the breakup.

The news publication added that sources close to Foca and Pabi revealed that they were smitten with each other. Apparently, Pabi wanted to go public with the relationship but couldn't, so she kept dropping hints on social media.

As her name trended for the wrong reasons after the rumours, TimesLIVE reported that Pabi denied the gossip, saying she's too busy to be in a relationship.

Now it seems like she might be ready to give Mzansi the feels about her "relationship" with Focalistic after dropping that adorable birthday greeting.

Robert Marawa debunks Thando Thabethe dating rumours after being spotted getting cosy at a dinner date

In other news, Briefly News reported that South Africa has a new celebrity power couple, and we are here for it. Rumour has it that veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe are dating.

However, Robert Marawa seemingly poured cold water on the dating rumours. When contacted for a comment, he said he did not know about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News