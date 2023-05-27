Gabisile Tshabalala is on cloud nine and can't keep quiet about her new relationship with Motlatsi Mafatshe

The TV presenter posted a video all cosied up with the actor and penned a loving message to him

Fans reacted to Gabisile bearing her soul publicly and said some bitter folks joked that it will end in tears

Gabisile Tshabalala praised her boyfriend Motlatsi Mafatshe. Image: @gabisilet and @motlatsi_mafatshe

Source: Instagram

Gabisile Tshabalala posted a snippet of her date night with actor Motlatsi Mafatshe on her Instagram page.

The media personality captioned the post with a sweet note calling Motlatsi her true love, reported TimeLIVE.

"Being friends would never have been enough for me. You changed my world the moment you stepped into it. In you, I found not only a true friend but my true love."

She also said that they got dolled up for their date last minute and gushed about how cute they looked.

Gabisilie and Motlastsi launch a couple channel on YouTube

Gabisilie and Motlatsi have been in a whirlwind romance since they divorced their partners. According to IOL, the lovebirds even started a YouTube channel to document their relationship and answer questions about their pasts.

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans share mixed opinions about Gabisile and Motlatsi's relationship

Alpheus Tshabalala mentioned:

"Keep it flaming love birds."

Philana Excellent stated:

"Okusalayo it will end with tears."

Rose Khumalo commented:

"Reality show please."

Jacob Tlhoaele added"

"Seriously, if I was a celebrity I wouldn't go for old school stock.Even they are celebrities self."

Pinky Phungula said:

"She just divorced her husband in no time she's dating again."

Lavhengwa Makuya wrote:

"Enough of these two, that's what you said when you got married the first time."

Tha Anímal mentioned:

"New love."

