South African starlit, Minnie Dlamini has once again captured the attention of social media users with her beauty and style

The 32-year-old posted a picture as she rocked a gorgeous black outfit and looked as stunning as ever

Social media users left Minnie the kindest compliments and could not get enough of the cute look she rocked

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Minnie Dlamini has dazzled social media users with her gorgeous black outfit that peeps could not get enough of.

Minnie Dlamini looks amazing in any outfit. Image: minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

The media personality posted a picture on Instagram and looked as fabulous as ever.

The mom of one was also honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, which read:

“Minnie Dlamini looks stunning in this little black number.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is the post:

Netizens love Minnie Dlamini’s look and stunningly ageless beauty

Commenting on the post by Briefly News, social media users left the 32-year-old the sweetest compliments online.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions:

Melvin William Pieterse agreed that Minnie is a completely gorgeous woman:

“Absolutely no lies detected.”

Sbusiso Baggio Mbali loved her look and her holistic beauty:

“She looks beautiful to me.”

Pamela Dlamini honoured her clan name:

“Madlamini.”

Sergio Cavilane reacted

“Sweet one.”

From Pearl Thusi to Minnie Dlamini: Looking back on 4 female celebrities who once took part in beauty pageants

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote about gorgeous South African starlits who took part in beauty pageants in their younger days.

Minnie Dlamini and Pearl Thusi, who are both massively talented Mzansi media personalities, are just two ladies who were beauty queens in their younger days.

Many South African ladies who took part in pageants are now making major moves with their careers.

Zozibini Tunzi is a fantastic example of a beauty queen whose star continues to rise, despite winning Miss SA and then Miss Universe years ago, in 2019, becoming the third lady from the country to do so.

Briefly News has compiled a list of four Mzansi celebs who have, at some point in their lives, taken part in pageants and looks at where their lives are today.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News