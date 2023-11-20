Ox Nché and Putco Mafani engaged in an energetic dance-off at the MTN iGwijo Challenge in the Eastern Cape

The lively video taken at the Solomon Mahlangu High School was posted on TikTok and gained traction

Fans are amazed by the media personalities' dance moves and they picked their favourite in the comments

Ox Nché and Putco Mafani attended the MTN Igwijo Challenge event at Solomon Mahlangu High School in the Eastern Cape. Image: @putco_mafani/Instagram and @MTNza/TikTok

Source: UGC

Springbok player Ox Nché and radio host Putco Mafani brought the heat to the MTN iGwijo Challenge at Solomon Mahlangu High School in the Eastern Cape.

Ox and Putco go head-to-head

The TikTok video, posted by @mtnza, captures the vibrant dance-off between stars. The energy was infectious, and the celebs were in celebration mode.

Viewers were left amazed by the stars' rhythm, with special praise showered on Putco for his impressive footwork that reminded people of the Kwasa Kwasa dance. Within two days, the TikTok video racked up 214,000 views.

Celebs celebrate school's victory

Ox and Putco attended the event to celebrate the school's victory in the MTN competition. The secondary school was awarded a cool R500,000 for their vibey moves.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by dance video

The comments section became a lively space with fans picking their favourite dance champions.

@mmalefamathibe said:

"Mr Putco Mafani has what it takes."

@siba_makaluza wrote:

"Not Putco being a2000, I love it. Making a whole Ox Nche comfortable."

@sbuNqeketo mentioned:

"One thing about Springbok players abaphakamanga bonke shem."

@Shirley201802 shared:

"I remember when I was 10 years old, my father took me to watch a Soweto derby. Yoh ntate Putco danced."

@mandijj3 wrote:

"Putco still has that thing."

@MaSindane added:

"Ox is my spirit animal."

@donjohn1857 stated;

"Ox what a player, never knew he had moves too."

@zimkhithakepelel3 said:

"Kwasa kwasa legend, bhuti Mphuthumi yebo."

Trevor Nyakane’s epic dance celebration goes viral

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Trevor Nyakane has gained the world's attention for his high-spirited celebration following the Springboks' triumph over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup.

In a display of genuine South African spirit, Nyakane spontaneously performed an enthusiastic dance at the Stade de France in Paris.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News