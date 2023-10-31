Two South African students have come up with a unique way to boost their confidence before exams

They’ve been doing Siya Kolisi’s celebration dance in a TikTok video in hopes it will bring them luck

Kolisi and his dance moves have become a symbol of victory, and the students hope that by mimicking his dance, they will also succeed

Students perform Siya Kolisi’s celebration dance in a video. Images: @hlangi.m

A pair of students performed a spirited Siya Kolisi-inspired dance as a pre-exam ritual.

Students dance Kolisi style

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @hlangi.m, who offered a glimpse of the lengths students will go in search of good luck before their exams. The clip captures the students’ exuberance as they mimic the signature dance moves of Siya Kolisi, the renowned South African rugby captain.

With beaming smiles and enthusiastic energy, the students passionately engage in the dance, believing it will bring them the luck and success they need for their upcoming exams. As the video circulates on social media, it has sparked a wave of positivity and encouragement.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi inspired by TikTok video

Many viewers have praised the students for their creative approach to easing pre-exam jitters and their dance skills. People throughout Mzansi flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Tangi-Kalunga commented:

"Maybe try the Jesus wrist band as well."

@Asante shared:

"Let me stand up and dance."

@Boipelo Diphoko joked:

"Remember they won with one point so you might just pass with 1 percent."

@drake lov3r said:

" Dance everytime you feel confused."

@cclaire_0 commented:

"Pass that paper by 1%."

@michelle shared:

"We started high-school the same year they won the 2019 wrld cup and ending with them winning the 2023 wrld wen we're leaving, we're meant to succeed."

