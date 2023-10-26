A girl's spirited performance of the Springboks' anthem got Mzansi excited for the Rugby World Cup final

A viral video shows her dancing and belting out a remix of Hier Kom Die Bokke and calls Siya Kolisi "Kolisi Bru"

South Africans reacted to the video with humour and positive comments, praising the girl's awesome performance

A girl cheered the Springboks by singing 'Hier Kom Die Bokke '. Image: @juniorstipiscreamy

Source: TikTok

A video of a girl excitedly cheering on our favourite boys in green and gold got Mzansi people ecstatic for the Rugby World Cup final.

Girl wows netizens with Springbok performance

A TikTok video shared by @juniorstipiscreamy shows the girl dancing and singing a funny remix of Hier Kom Die Bokke before referring to Siya Kolisi as "Kolisi bru".

Talk about ushering the much-anticipated game with a vibe. Watch the video below:

The Rugby World Cup 2023 final will be played on 28 October 2023 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. The finalists will be the top two teams, South Africa and New Zealand, Olympics.com reports.

South Africa are the defending champions, having defeated England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

The Rugby World Cup final is always a highly anticipated match, and the 2023 final is expected to be no exception.

South Africans react to video with much love

Naturally, South Africans adored the girl and her incredibly funny performance as they responded with humour and positive comments.

SESONA. said:

"I love her, "kolisi bru". ."

Ifw.bs replied:

"Someone call me when it hits 100k likes."

Dan commented:

"She unlocked the 3in1 rainbow nation package ."

Plus Size Black Diamonds SA wrote:

"I saw Kamo Phela in her even before the Kolisi Bru."

motsamaikokong said:

"Why is this such a hit though ."

Anele commented:

"Proof she only knows Kolisi in the team ."

KR said:

"Kolisi bru killed me ."

replied:

"As for “Kolisi bru “Yoh did I not die ."

Man narrates Springboks' semi-final win in Mandela's voice

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Springboks' win against England in the semi-final game was nothing short of a nail-biting miracle.

Narrating the final minutes of the action-packed game was TikTokker @uncle_bhubs, who shared funny commentary in Nelson Mandela's distinct accent.

He can be heard poking funny jabs at the Bokke's opponents and cheering our favourite boys in green and gold on as they secured their spot in the Rugby World Cup final.

Source: Briefly News