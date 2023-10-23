Cici recently went out to watch the Springboks for the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

Like many South Africans, the singer was delighted after the Boks beat England in a close 15-16 win

However, it appears the celebrations rubbed one England fan the wrong way, leading them to pour beer on Cici's hair

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cici continued her celebrations after an aggravated England fan drenched her hair in beer following their team's loss to the Springboks at the RWC semi-finals. Images: ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

Cici was caught in a sticky situation after a rugby fan let out their rage on her. The singer was out to witness the Springboks beat England in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals and her celebration left her drenched in beer.

This encounter, however, did not stop the Thula singer from celebrating the Boks, and the festivities continued.

Cici poured with beer by England fan

In an Instagram post, Cici revealed that an angry England fan poured beer on her hair after they lost to the Springboks. The teams recently went head-to-head at the Rugby World Cup semi-finals where the Boks came out victorious.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"My hair got caught in a beer fight with a very angry English supporter. But you know what, we’re on to the finals!"

Despite being drenched in beer, Cici was cheerful and celebrated the Springboks' 15-16 win ahead of the finals.

Legendary South African comedian, Leon Schuster wasn't at all impressed with the Boks' performance and shared his thoughts on their match against England.

Mzansi cheer Cici and Boks on

Fans and followers celebrated the Springboks' win with Cici and cheered her on for avoiding the drama:

londie_london_official said:

"Yeees! Oksalayo we are in the final!"

nhlanhla_mafu responded:

"Be careful out there hun, oksalayo we are within!"

zenandemfenyana commented:

"Injalo!"

ziinhle_n posted:

"I just love you sooo much!"

vuyomdlane added:

"Represent girl!!"

pontsho_mpiti said:

"Oksalayo we are within!"

mumsy_dladla responded:

"Gurl like we are in, Yepppy!!!!"

candyliciouslynikiwe commented:

"They have too much aggression, they knew they were gonna get whipped!"

duduzile3044 posted:

"Yes wena Gal....doing for all of US!"

khumalo4611 added:

"What a good time to be a South African!"

Bongi Mbonambi faces racism allegations

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Springboks' Bongi Mbonambi being accused of making a racist remark at England player, Tom Curry. The accusations are said to be under investigation by World Rugby.

The men were allegedly approaching half-time when Mbonambi reportedly said a racial slur that Curry alleges was caught on the referee's microphone.

Nevertheless, Mbonambi has South Africans rallying around him, with many refusing to believe Curry's accusations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News