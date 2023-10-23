A fast springbok was spotted wearing a South African flag and running around someone's backyard

The heartwarming scene was shared with TikTokkers a day after SA advanced to the Rugby World Cup final

The video became a viral sensation on the social media platform, clocking more than 880,000 views

A Springbok wore a scarf printed with the South African flag. Image: @ukooster

Source: TikTok

In a surprising turn of events, a speedy springbok was recently recorded proudly donning the South African flag around its neck.

It seems the sprightly antelope just couldn't contain its enthusiasm after South Africa's victorious triumph over England.

South African national animal

This video was posted on the TikTok account @ukooster on Sunday. The TikTok user joked that the springbok was warming up for the showdown against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

Video of springbok trends

In true Mzansi fashion, citizens showed the antelope love, pushing the video to viral status with over 85,000 likes

Watch the video below:

SA stunned by agile springbok

It's safe to say that folks were left flabbergasted by the sight of the national animal gallivanting around with humans and displaying its agility. South Africans had a field day in comments about the energetic springbok.

See some of the comments below:

@fusalathitha said:

"Phambhili nge war."

@ntu_6 asked:

"Did that bok just hit the griddy? "

@mrs_twani commented:

"Don’t let America see this video they will think we all own Springboks."

@lumkompenzo mentioned:

"This Gwijo is what we need for that haka. Especially the yeerrr.” "

@bl_world0 posted:

"That run is giving, we are going to the final."

@thembi_madonsela18t added:

"This Springbok is as active as Faf de Klerk."

@general4272 stated:

"They have a spirit of a Springbok."

@dzenga1 posted:

"This must be Cheslin Kolbe."

