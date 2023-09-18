A woman in South Africa captured a rare video of a wild eland antelope visiting her home

The eland made a mess in the kitchen, but refused to leave when the woman tried to chase it out

The video has gone viral on social media, with many people amused by the eland's stubbornness

A woman captured the rare moment of a wild animal, an eland antelope, stopping by for an unexpected visit to her home.

A large eland pooped in a woman's kitchen and refused to leave. Image: @heineckerohdepret/TikTok

Stubborn eland refusing to leave woman's home

The common eland, also known as the southern eland or eland antelope, is a large-sized savannah and plains antelope found in East and Southern Africa.

A video posted on TikTok by @heineckerohdepret shows a large eland chilling in a woman's house after making a poop mess in her kitchen.

In the clip the Afrikaans woman is heard trying to chase the eland out of her home; however, it is seen blatantly ignoring her.

Watch the video below:

According to African Wildlife Foundation, the eland is the world's largest antelope. However, it has the endurance to maintain a trot indefinitely and can jump a 1.5 meter (4 feet) fence from a standstill. Both males and females have horns that spiral tightly, though female horns tend to be longer and thinner.

South Africans react to the funny video

Mzansi was amused by the stubborn antelope and responded with banter.

user8335997599769 replied:

"Never a dull moment."

Speedicut replied:

"I don't need to understand South African Dutch to understand ."

tquan said:

"Ek vra biltong asb."

Chantelle Kruger replied:

"Maak vir die man koffie man...."

Mr Jackson commented:

"Priceless moments ."

eddiepoplap replied:

"Love it ."

Landi said:

"Awww mamma hy is pragtig ❤️."

Lion charges at children at zoo

In another story, Briefly News reported that a barrier fence separated two children and a few spectators at the zoo from a lion who had an unexpected wild moment of mistaking them for prey.

A video posted on TikTok shows a lion observing two children closely before charging at them. Unfortunately, what happened afterwards is unknown as the cameraman responsible for capturing the moment ran away in fear.

Lions in a zoo can be dangerous, even if they are well-trained and cared for. After all, they are wild animals and can still be unpredictable.

