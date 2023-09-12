A lion at a zoo charged at two children, but the cameraman ran away in fear and the video cut off

Netizens are unimpressed with the cameraman's poor videography skills and are asking for the full video

Many netizens have humorously criticised the cameraman for missing the golden opportunity to capture the lion's charge

A barrier fence separated two children and a few spectators at the zoo from a lion who had an unexpected wild moment of mistaking them for prey.

A lion at a zoo proved to be dangerous when it targeted two children. Image: @ndumee_chacha/TikTok, Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Lion targets children at zoo in TikTok video

A video posted on TikTok shows a line observing two children closely before charging at them. Unfortunately, what happened afterwards is unknown as the cameraman responsible for capturing the moment ran away in fear.

Watch the video below:

Lions in a zoo can be dangerous, even if they are well-trained and cared for. They are wild animals, after all, and they can still be unpredictable.

Netizens unimpressed with camerman's poor videography skills

Many netizens humorously criticised the cameraman for missing the golden opportunity.

Dudu said:

"Ma’am you had one job."

Love commented:

"The position of that Lion should have given it away yey.. it was reeeady!"

zana replied:

"Is it just me or has anyone else noticed how whenever you go see the lions they most interested in watching the kids."

Nobomvu replied:

"But mem the lion did on your marks get ready, set and gooooo."

Naomi said:

"Yho camera person ."

Makhadzi Netsh commented:

"Camera person report to my office ."

karabo_makoetlane wrote

"Can I see the results please? ."

