A man risked getting caught by robbers when he captured a crime taking place at a store in Mpumalanga

The gent recorded parts of a robbery, right up to when the thieves jumped into their getaway car

Netizens were impressed by how brave the man was in shooting the entire incident with no fear

A man's bravery in filming a robbery in action was lauded. Image: @the_scent_central

South Africans applauded the bravery of a man who recorded a robbery at a Cash Crusaders in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The gent's braveness resulted in crucial information like number plates and possible facial identification to be captured on camera.

This information could be used to apprehend the thieves, and netizens were floored and amazed by the man's nerves of steel.

Man records a robbery in Witbank

@the_scent_central posted the video on TikTok, which regularly posts TikTok videos of news happening in and around the country. The clip starts with a caption informing the viewer what's happening.

“Armed robbery at Cash Crusaders in Klipfontein, Witbank.”

While the man is in the shop, the armed robbery unfolds before him, with the robbers utterly unaware that it is caught on camera. The citizen seems to be hiding behind an aisle where the suspects cannot see him. Customers are lying on the floor, and one of the suspects is on the lookout. The video ends with three suspects jumping into a Polo Vivo—the brave citizen zooms in to show the number plate.

The TikTokker posted a second video with additional information.

“A R40,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these suspects or the recovery of the property was taken is being offered. Any information can be sent to 083 947 6306. Cash Crusaders says all information will be kept in confidence.”

Watch the video here.

South Africans applaud man's bravery

Netizens commented about the cameraman's decision to record the action in progress. One even noted that Minister of Police Bheki Cele should give him a job.

Most of them were impressed.

Curious100 said:

“Can we take a moment and congratulate the cameraman for a job well done.”

Diz donald Kekana remarked:

“They should pay the cameraman. He gave all the necessary evidence.”

Zuko agreed.

“Bheki Cele needs to hire the cameraman. You deserve to win all awards at the SAMA Awards, including song of the Year.”

Nandi_Bhiyoza was impressed.

“He even zoomed in on the camera. The best I’ve seen. Job well done. An arrest is certain.”

Wendysigwadi4 wrote:

“Such bravery in this kind of a situation. Well done, cameraman.”

