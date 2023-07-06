These men were lucky enough not to have been in their tent when a lion decided to visit

TikTok user @spotlighttv_ shared a video showing a young male lion helping himself to their stuff

Some people were shaking in fear, wondering why anyone would willingly choose to camp there

Two men were lucky enough to make it out of their camp before they became this young male lion's play toy. All that got hurt in the process were a few pillows and some camping gear.

Someone shared a video showing a young male lion helping himself to campers' stuff. Image: (TikTok / @spotlighttv_)

Source: TikTok

Camping in the bush is a freedom that cannot be put into words. However, it comes with a risk that these men shared on social media.

Two men have their camp invaded by a curious young male lion

TikTok user @spotlighttv_ shared a video showing a young male lion walking into a campsite and raiding a tent. The lion chewed on some gear, clothing and pillows and then made his way out.

The campers hooted to scare the lion, but the beautiful beast was not even phased. Take a look at this wild moment:

Camping in lion territory is not for everyone

Many people took to the comment section to make it clear that camping life is not for them. Others laughed at the giant tooth puncture marks in the men's pillows and gear.

Read some of the comments:

shnoogs1 will never:

“Who in their right mind would sleep in a tent around lions … sorry not me lol ”

Kuini Rejoice joked:

“He just wanted to join in the fun! Was getting the beds ready.”

Inthesestilettos needs more details:

“We need a story time as to why you weren’t in the tent at the time. How did you get so lucky as to be in the van? ”

Donis Riedy was terrified:

“This is a big HELL NO with these sleeping accommodations!”

Tebza said in fear:

“Just imagine if there was somebody there. ”

