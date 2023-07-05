A man who was fast asleep got the biggest surprise when he woke up to see two lions outside his crib

The video shows that the male lion had all eyes on Dylan, who was inside his home and trying to make a hot drink

The video proved to be stressful for many people who watched the video of two lions that were close to his home

One guy who loves nature got a realistic experience. A video shows how a nature guide training school owner had a lion roaring at him.

A TikTok video shows a man waking up to see two lions outside the place he was sleeping. Image: @spotlighttv_.

The video of the close call with the lion garnered over 200 000 likes. People rushed to the comments to express how dangerous the situation looked.

Two lions stand outside a man's house

A video by @spotlighttv_ shows a lion staring at a man through the window. The male lion was with the pride that was moving past the man's home.

Besides the male lion that was roaring at him, there was also a lioness sitting on his stoep. Watch the video below:

Tik-Tok users scared by lions surrounding a man

Many people love to see human and animal interactions. The video of the man being roared at while trying to make coffee had people questioning why the door was open.

coldbrew100 said:

"He’s watching his next meal the same way we watch our meals in the microwave."

Platinumcar100 added:

"Not sure if the cardboard wall is much protection."

V A L E R I A wondered:

"We don't wanna close the door?"

CB78 was mortified:

"Is the door open?! What is going on?"

Lolavonloca admitted:

"I’m confused is the door open and there’s no window."

Donna agreed:

"Is there no door?? Like I'm confused."

