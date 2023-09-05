A professionally taken video of a young Michaelhouse matriculant preparing for his matric dance has gone viral

Jordan's parents hired a professional videographer to capture him getting dressed and ready for his special night

Many South African netizens were impressed by the video footage and responded in awe to the post

The matric dance is a major milestone in a young person's life, and parents often want to make it as special as possible for their child. In some cases, this means going all out and spending a lot of money.

A Michaelhouse matriculant had professional videographers capture his matric dance preps. Image: @msayweddingfilms/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One Michaelhouse matriculant, Jordan, had his parents hire a professional videographer to capture him getting dressed and ready at a beautiful apartment before the big night.

The footage, which is like a scene out of a sophisticated music video, shows the picturesque venue, Jordan's suit and accessories before proceeding to show him getting dressed with the help of his parents.

"We had so much fun with Jordan as we were capturing the preparations of his Matric Dance at Michaelhouse," the TikTok post was captioned by the videographers @msayweddingfilms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the video in awe

Many Mzansi netizens were impressed by how stunning the video footage was and responded in awe to the post. Others were amazed by how special the young man's matric dance preparations were.

Zailous said:

"A whole movie is wild."

Nakie wrote:

"It's giving my parents planned me. ❤ ."

Imogen (books version) replied:

"He’s so Michealhouse."

miceala commented:

"This goes hard."

ngimmeheebiejeebies wrote:

"This is so adorable! I remember the videography for my MD shame."

Zach Philander replied:

"This is dope."

Mzansi teacher turns into fairy godmother to help poor learners with matric dance donations

In another story, Briefly News reported that matric dance balls are a tradition in South Africa and are seen as a rite of passage for students. They are a chance for students to mark their transition from high school to adulthood.

A South African teacher has made it his mission to go above and beyond for his needy learners.

In a video posted on TikTok, Rodney Hood (@rodney.g.hood) shares how he always tries to help learners who cannot afford to go to their matric dance by means of donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News