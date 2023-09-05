An online tutor's TikTok video has lit up South Africa's education scene, showcasing the power of technology and generosity

The video showed a new app called Past Papers SA, which has lots of old test papers, which are helpful for students in Grades 8 to 12

Students and their parents have been sending heartfelt thanks to the educator who helped them strengthen their marks

Online tutor plugs students from grades 8 to 12 with past papers in a video. Images: @asisipho_mbi/TikTok/Getty Images.

An online tutor is helping students in grades 8 to 12 by showing them past exam papers in a TikTok video.

TikTok past papers

The educator @asisipho_mbi shared the clip on her TikTok page. There, she guides Grade 8 to 12 learners on accessing the academic resources on the Past Papers SA app. The app offers a lifeline to past examination papers, a critical tool for success in South Africa's education system.

The impact of this tutor's initiative is nothing short of inspiring. As students across Mzansi struggle with the challenges of their academic journey, the app couldn't have come at a better time. With access to past papers, learners are now equipped with the keys to unlock their full potential.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi grateful for app

The outpouring of gratitude from students and parents has been pouring in. Mzansi is grateful for this thoughtful plug, recognising its immense value to their studies. The app not only aids in exam preparation but also promotes a culture of continuous learning, setting students up for lifelong success.

People flocked to the comment section with questions:

@Nwabisa Kate asked:

"Does this apply to all syllabuses, including IEB and Cambridge, my dear?"

@thandibaase shared:

"Grade 7 maths?"

@smart commented:

"Hi dear, I wanted to download the KZN question paper. I can't."

@ZaahFo said:

"Where can we get study guides?"

@Monizar112 conveyed:

"I have shared this video with my nephew. I hope this helps. I also used past question papers to pass."

Mzansi student's tips

