A matric student achieved an almost 90% pass rate for the mid-term exams after her father's passing

Her strong faith helped her stay determined, and her success shows how believing in yourself and staying strong can lead to achievements, even when difficult.

Peeps across the country were inspired by her story and motivated others to keep going, even when life gets tough

A matric student shares a heartfelt story of what she went through during her matric exams. Images: @paball.oooo_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A matric student achieved an impressive pass rate of nearly 90%, even in the face of personal tragedy.

Matric student triumphs despite personal loss

The young scholar @paball.oooo_ faced the heartbreaking loss of her father during the crucial mid-June exams, yet her determination and unwavering faith carried her through. In a TikTok video, the young girl shared the power of resilience and the role of faith in overcoming life's toughest challenges. Despite her heartbreak, she focused on just trying to get through studying despite losing her dad in one of the most important years of her life.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi praises the young girl for doing all she can

While the young girl credits her success to her faith, her story is a beacon of hope for anyone navigating difficult times. She emerged triumphant through genuine perseverance and reliance on inner strength, offering us a powerful lesson in facing adversity with grace and determination.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Neo Leboea said:

"Any study tips??."

@@thixounathi_m commented:

"The grade average of each subject? Big ups to your school nahh cos ain't no wayy my school's maths grade average 27%."

@kamogelo serage said:

"I'm very proud of you my love."

@Miss'Williams commented:

"You are a inspiration love this , it’s giving older sister vibes looking up to you currently in G11 next year."

@atsow Dee commented:

"How do you get 90 in Afrikaans."

@lucia. commented:

"Life sciences, 90%? how do you do that?SEND HELP, study tips? whatever yhu."

@Keaa said:

"Thank you so much for the inspiration."

@Pamrose commented:

"I'm so proud of youuu , you're so smart."

TikTok video of a daughter who fulfils her promise to her late dad trends does renovations to their family home

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who paid tribute to her late dad by doing home renovations to their family home.

The lady dedicated her time to transforming the house into a tribute to her beloved father, who sadly passed away.

The comment section was filled with people praising her for keeping her word, while others congratulated her for a job well done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News