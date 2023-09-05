A young woman from Limpopo made a funny TikTok video about Venda's life that has been trending

In the video, she pretended to summon avocados using lightning, and it made people laugh a lot

Mzansi people were amazed by the lady's creativity and sense of humour surrounding her culture

Limpopo woman shows a funny skit about life as a Venda girl in a video that has been trending. Images:@madmixture_/TikTok.

A young woman from Limpopo recently took TikTok by storm with her humorous portrayal of a day in the life of a Venda girl.

TikTok comedy sensation

With her comedic talent, @madmixture crafted a hilarious skit that she posted on her TikTok page, leaving the internet in stitches. The video revolves around her morning routine, where she humorously claims to summon avocados using lightning bolts for breakfast. Her witty take on the process is imaginative and entertaining, as she blends myths around her culture.

In the clip, she skillfully uses special effects to make it appear like the lightning strikes and avocados magically appear for her breakfast. Her exaggerated expressions and playful storytelling add to the charm, making it a must-watch for viewers.

Mzansi's laughter overflows

What's truly remarkable is how this light-hearted video resonated with a wide audience. Within no time, it started trending on TikTok, drawing laughter and admiration from users across the the country.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@summerwednesday laughed:

"This is why I love my country, we summon food here."

@Sedy shared:

"Stop the bus, microwaved chips."

@yfw.kihjara commented:

"You shouldve added chip spices to the avo its amazinng."

@baby face kennie voiced:

"Venda girls."

@Ngasii joked:

"Summon those avocados."

@Ithandile laughed:

"To us who make potato chips in the microwave."

@Khensani Gordon said:

"So many avo's, you a true Venda girl."

