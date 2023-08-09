A Mzansi med student is lighting up the path to success in math and science for fellow matriculants

With a heart full of empowerment, she's sharing her proven strategies, sparking inspiration and offering valuable guidance to all eager learners

When talking to Briefly News, Aphile Mkhwanazi chose to make content like this to support students during a stressful period in their lives

Mzansi student trends for plugging matriculants with math and science tips. Images:@Aphile Mkhwanazi/TikTok.

A young woman pursuing her medical studies at the University of Pretoria has extended a helping hand to matric students facing the challenges of upcoming exams.

Mzansi student shares maths and science secrets

As the exam season looms closer, Aphile Mkhwanazi's decision to share her wisdom in a TikTo video was sparked by a genuine desire to assist others during a period of heightened stress and pressure. Her own experience prompted her to step forward as a beacon of support for those in need.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mkhwanazi says:

" I found myself sharing my study strategies with my cousin who's in matric, dealing with the stress of prelims and trials,"

"Seeing how helpful my advice was for her, I realised that others could also benefit,"

"I've always been strategic about studying, and that's my motto"

Recognising the broader impact her insights could have, she decided to extend her assistance beyond her family circle, becoming a source of support and inspiration for matric students nationwide.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi pupils ask for more videos to help them ace matric

Her ability to navigate through the intense pressures of prelims and trials, coupled with her strategic approach to learning, has become a source of inspiration. Her advice, characterised by breaking down complex subjects into manageable portions and forming a structured study routine, resonates deeply with students striving for success.

The impact of her selflessness echoes through countless thank-yous, signifying a wave of gratitude from those she has reached.

Peeps shared their views in the comment section:

