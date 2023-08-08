Shanaaz Trethewey, a tech trailblazer, is defying gender norms with her authentic leadership

Intertwined with technology through fate and family, her journey highlights the fusion of skills within the digital realm

Passionate about problem-solving, she champions collaboration and resilience to bridge the gender gap in tech

Shanaaz Trethewey aims to bridge the gap in the tech industry. Pictures Supplied.

Shanaaz Tretheway is a leader, a visionary, and an advocate for gender equality in the tech space.

Paving the way for women in tech

The trailblazer not only showcases exceptional leadership and organizational skills but also embodies the power of women in this dynamic field. Her journey into the tech realm was a blend of coincidence and destiny.

Her passion for the tech sector doesn't revolve around coding alone; transforming complex human challenges into vibrant, binary solutions captivates her. She says:

"I love my work and tech sector because it isn’t about coding – it's about how something as dynamic as human challenges are solved. Something that is colourful, and dynamic is converted to a solution and into binary. And that binary could become complex – but it’s empowering to introduce the nugget of value to the world. "

With the ever-growing influence of technology, she envisions a future where the gender gap gradually diminishes, driven by the inclusive and interactive nature of the industry.

"I have never let this define my own progress. I can see from the stats that there is a divide and a gap…one that is slowly being reduced. "

As a role model for future generations, she encourages women to be true to themselves, confident in their voices, and open to learning from both challenges and successes. Her unwavering belief that today's efforts pave the way for an easier tomorrow reflects her dedication to a more inclusive tech landscape.

