After an impressive season, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has backed his players to make it into the Bafana side

Stellies are looking to strengthen their three=point lead over Orlando Pirates in the race for second place in the PSL

Fans took to social media to back many Stellies players to make the national side after impressive displays this season

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Many Stellenbosch FC players are hoping to earn call-ups to the Bafana squad. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Source: Facebook

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has backed his players to make the Bafana side by finishing the season on a strong note

Barker said the Stellies players must work hard to finish second in the PSL and earn a call-up to the national side.

Stellenbosch FC players aim for Bafana spots

Coach Barker has backed his players to make the Bafana side, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, the Stellies players are focused on finishing the season strong and are encouraged by the words of coach Barker.

The source said:

"It has been an amazing season for the team, and all the boys are focused on getting into the Champions League next season. There were Bafana scouts at the match against Sundowns, so they know if they push hard enough, then they will be rewarded. Jayden [Adams] and Ikie [Iqraam Rayners] are some of the guys that were called up before, and there are a few more who want it."

Football fans back Stellies players

Local football fans took to social media to back Stellies to secure Champions League football while they named a few players to get a call-up to Bafana, including top scorer Rayners.

Nkululeko Nkosi thinks only Adams will be included:

"Adams is the only player who's going to be included. As for Rayners, he must forget because Foster and Makgopa are back."

Musiiwa Oscar backs Fawaaz Basadien:

“Basadien is that player.”

Collen Simbi is Stellies fan:

"Good coach and a good team."

Courtley McTylor named three Stellies players for Bafana:

"Titus, Adams and Rayners deserve to be in our national team."

Malusi Mj Judas Mj says Broos must decide:

"I wish Coaches could stop putting pressure on Broos to select their players. Broos knows the type of players he needs."

CAF Champions League spot is the main aim for Stellenbosch FC

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC is aiming for a place in the CAF Champions League by finishing second in the PSL this season.

The Winelands-based side has been impressive this season after securing their highest-ever points tally in a single season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News