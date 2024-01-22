Mama Joy Chauke revealed she fasted and prayed for Bafana Bafana's victory against Namibia at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast

South Africa's sports fanatic Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke recently revealed the measures she had to take for Bafana Bafana to win their match against Namibia played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on 21 January at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Mama Joy revealed that she fasted and prayed for Bafana Bafana to win. Image: @mamajoy_chauke and FADEL SENNA/AFP

Source: UGC

Mama Joy reacts to Bafana Bafana's win

The national soccer team Bafana Bafana made Mzansi proud after beating Namibia's Brave Warriors at AFCON. Amongst those who responded was popular superfan Mama Joy who is currently rallying behind the SA team in Ivory Coast.

Taking to her social media pages, Mama Joy shared that she had to fast and pray before Bafana Bafana's game against the Brave Warriors. She noted that she only managed to eat after the game, and gave fans a glimpse of her first meal. She wrote:

"Thanks, Bafana Bafana, Now I can eat after fasting,,, Who is next Guys Tv Interviews Mamajoy is Mamajoy, ⁦@SAFA_net @BafanaBafana @zizikodwa @ChrisExcel102 no Ivory papa Joy."

Mzansi thanks Mama Joy for her support

Social media users hailed Mama Joy for going above and beyond to show support to the teams. Many noted that not many supporters would go as far as Mama Joy.

@Sbusiso74202589 said:

"They played well last night but other countries will complain why is it that every game this team play they are given a penalty? Everyone is aware that the President of Caf is a South African & the majority of players are from his team Sundowns, SA isn't represented but Sundowns."

@ProChitje commented:

"Good morning MamaJoy, we love you❤️"

@MuhleziNtombela added:

"Well done predictor. enjoy your support of Bafana."

Themba Zwane wins Man of the Match after Bafana Bafana’s win over Namibia

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana faced a do-or-die situation against Namibia in the AFCON, seeking redemption after a tough loss to Mali, leading to them coming out victorious.

South African national team Bafana Bafana has made us proud after their emphatic 4-0 win against the Namibian national team at the AFCON team on Sunday, 21 January 2024, after being defeated by Mali.

