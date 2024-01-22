Dr Musa Mthombeni gave a hilarious reaction to Bafana Bafana's win against Namibia at AFCON

The national team beat Namibia with four goals in their second match after losing their opening match

The media personality said Bafana Bafana only wins when he watches them, so he thinks they won because of him

Dr Musa Mthombeni reacted to Bafana Bafana's win against Namibia at their second AFCON match. Image: @drmusamthombeni, @bafanabafanarsa

Media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni gave a hilarious response to Bafana Bafana winning their recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match.

Bafana Bafana beats Namibia

The national soccer team beat Namibia and scored 4 goals during their match in Ivory Coast. The match was held at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on 21 January.

The team redeemed themselves after they suffered a devastating defeat in their opening match against Mali on 16 January.

Musa Mthombeni trolls Bafana Bafana

Dr Musa Mthombeni said Bafana Bafana only wins when he watches them, so he thinks they won because of him.

His hilarious tweet reads:

"The one time I watch Bafana Bafana playing, they win! I’m not saying it’s because of me but the signs are there!"

Mzansi reacts to Musa's joke

In response to the joke, netizens also shared their 2 cents on the matter. Here's what some had to say.

@ma_totos joked:

"Winners winising others."

@Thando_Zulu_ asked:

"Watch the next game as well."

@fezz_wamampela said:

"You must always watch Doc. You are their lucky charm."

@KickAssInta said:

"We should've won the last match. We just didn't take our chances."

@nstar700

"Nna I know it’s because of me. They need to send me my coins otherwise I’m not watching the next game."

@ThipenThwa said:

"Please watch the next game, too."

Mama Joy says she fasted for Bafana Bafana

In a previous report from Briefly News, sports fanatic Mama Joy revealed that she was the reason behind Bafana Bafana's win.

Mama Joy said she fasted so the boys could win their match.

"Thanks, Bafana Bafana, Now I can eat after fasting,,, Who is next Guys Tv Interviews Mamajoy is Mamajoy, ⁦@SAFA_net @BafanaBafana @zizikodwa @ChrisExcel102 no Ivory papa Joy."

