Bafana Bafana is poised for a comeback in the Africa Cup of Nations, kicking off with their opening game against Mali

Percy Tau, Bafana Bafana striker, is confident in the squad's talent and unity to replicate past success

Coach Hugo Broos is confident in securing his second Afcon victory with Bafana in Ivory Coast

After a 1,651-day hiatus, Bafana Bafana is set to make a comeback in the Africa Cup of Nations with their opening game against Mali. The team is quietly optimistic about achieving something remarkable in the current tournament held in Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana tournament victory

With their sole tournament victory in 1996, Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is confident that the squad has the talent and unity to replicate that success.

"We're facing a formidable opponent, and our group is challenging with upcoming matches against Namibia and Tunisia. We eagerly anticipate each of these games."

Mali's national team coach, Éric Chelle, emphasised that The Eagles won't underestimate Bafana Bafana. He noted a significant improvement in the South African team since the arrival of coach Hugo Broos.

According to IOL, Broos is confident about securing his second Afcon victory with Bafana in Ivory Coast, aiming to replicate the success he achieved with Cameroon in 2017. However, he acknowledges the challenges ahead, recognising the team will need to persevere and fight for success.

Mzansi is eager about the match yet to take place

@mbewana_nceba noted:

"I can't wait for the game, it's going to be epic."

@EliasJoji posted:

"Just for once I hope they take this tournament very seriously and fight for this country."

@NgwakooM9829 stated:

"Go Bafana, we are behind you."

