Bafana Bafana's last match at home before the AFCON sadly ended in a goalless draw

The national squad is heading to Ivory Coast as they gear up for the challenging football tournament

SA citizens expressed their nervousness on social media about the team's upcoming performance

Bafana Bafana played against Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Attridgeville. @BafanaBafana

South Africa concluded its final preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana Bafana takes on Lesotho

Bafana Bafana settled for a 0-0 draw against Lesotho at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

The goalless match followed a four-day camp in Stellenbosch, leading the national team to depart for Ivory Coast, reported TimesLIVE.

SA nervous about upcoming AFCON tournament

With their first AFCON game against Mali looming, South African football enthusiasts are on edge, speculating about the team's chances in the upcoming tournament.

Some sceptical fans predict a tough tournament, questioning if Bafana Bafana can surpass expectations and make it through the group stages.

Sinethemba Sikrweqe mentioned:

"Nithi these are incoming African champions? Lol hmm okay. The best this team can pray for is to make it out the group stages."

Makhosandile Mbulawa posted:

"Joke! This is what they will do during the tournament."

Melokuhle Kells Maseko commented:

"That's the Bafana Bafana we all know right there."

Luigi Hendricks wrote:

"Red Flags. Don't say I didn't warn you about 2-0 loss against Mali."

Solomon Rabakone added:

"Good results for Bafana. No high hopes as a nation."

Mbongie Gift said:

"They will draw and come back home early."

N'wana Ka Ximbeyi Mahlale stated:

"The jokes have started."

Daman Tailor noted:

"They are saving their best for the tournament."

