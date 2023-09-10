Bafana Bafana and Namibia played to a goalless draw in their international friendly at Orlando Stadium

Despite controlling the game, South Africa couldn't find the net and ended up with a draw against Namibia

Mzansi soccer fans were disappointed by the results and expressed their frustrations on social media

Bafana Bafana's match against Nambisa ended in a draw. Image: @SportUpdateSA

JOHANNESBURG - In their international friendly match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Bafana Bafana played a goalless draw against Namibia.

Highlights from Bafana vs. Namibia match

Despite their dominant performance on the field, Bafana Bafana couldn't break through and had to settle for a draw against the neighbouring team. South Africa managed to have six shots on target during the game, while the Brave Warriors only had a single shot on goal.

Upcoming Bafana Bafana match

This match was an integral part of South Africa's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in the following year.

Bafana Bafana is set to return to the same venue for another international friendly on Tuesday, where they will face the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Soccer fans discuss the match

Päül Thë Wrïtëŕ mentioned:

"Bafana Bafana must say thank you we used our B team. Our A team with the likes of Shalulile we would have beaten them 3-0."

Humphrey Sidie stated:

"If I was the coach, I would have used Banyana Banyana players to face Namibia, they would have done even more better job."

Da Vinci Benefits mentioned:

"Bafana Bafana can't even beat Lesotho. They were lucky not to be defeated by Namibia."

Thabza Nator wrote:

"The stadium was parked with Chiefs fans. "

Les Mothibedi added:

"Surprise surprise, pathetic should be the national team's first name."

C'pho Maleka said:

"We were disturbed by the passing of Prince Buthelezi."

