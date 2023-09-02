TV personality Thami Ngubeni will officially make an appearance on eNCA as the other half of the channel's SA Morning show

The actress-turned-news reporter used to work at Newzroom Afrika, and her latest appointment piqued netizens' interest

Online users reacted to Thami Ngubeni's appointment by eNCA after she received warming praise from the channel's editor-in-chief John Bailey

Thami Ngubeni is set to share the screen with eNCA's Gareth Edwards on a morning show. Her new job comes after she left Newroom Afrika in 2022.

Thami Ngubeni will appear on eNCA as a co-anchor, and Mznais peeps congratulated her while others had questions. Image: Gallo Images/ Twitter/@lifewiththami

The radio personality has an impressive track record as the first one to host two shows on two different radio stations. eNCA's John Bailey attested to Thami Ngubeni's media prowess when comes to delivering news.

Thami Ngubeni to deliver news for eNCa

The multi-talented actress, radio personality and news reporter Thami Ngubeni will grace eNCA's screen early morning. Sunday World reported that she will share the screen with Gareth Edwards as a co-anchor on SA Morning.

Mzansi puzzled by Thami Ngubeni's eNCA move

Peeps commented, wondering if they'd ever see Thami on Newzroom Afrika again. Read the comments below:

Siyanda Gqamane wrote:

"So she has left Newsroom Afrika"

Timmy Timmy wondered:

"What's going on between eNCA and Newzroom Afrika ... Those two channels exchange ppl workers like something else."

Sonwabile Qwakele speculated:

"DStv is in charge!"

Phindile Nkosi wrote:

"Congratulations madam."

Sporo Lukhele added:

"Welcome on board ma'am and make yourself comfortable."

Sammy Kock commented:

"Cross floor."

SA congratulates celeb's new gig

People are often happy to see their fave get new jobs. Dineo Ranaka was sacked by Kaya 959, but many celebrated when she got her own podcast with Mac G.

