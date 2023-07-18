'The impossible breaker', Musa Motha will finally see through one of his three heart's desires

Britain's Got Talent finalist will get to shine in an action movie, courtesy of e.tv's The Morning Show

He has already received one of the three wishes, which was handed over as his first congratulatory gift

Musa Motha, an amputee dancer popularly known for his first-ever Group Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent (BGT), is preparing to be on the big screen.

e.tv's 'The Morning Show' granted Musa Motha an opportunity to act in an action movie. Images: @musa_motha95

The Morning Show grants Musa Motha an acting wish

e.tv's The Morning Show has promised the BGT contestant a role in a South African action movie after he hinted that starring in one would make one of his three dreams come true.

He told TSHISALIVE that he had already started preparing for the role:

“I'm going into movies. I am doing short courses and combat classes learning stunts. I am also going to do short films while I am in the UK.”

Musa's dream will be realised by the executive producer of the morning show, Yusuf Stevens, of Cheeky Media, who he looks forward to realising his dream.

Musa Motha gets an Audi A3 from The Morning Show

The talented dancer was quizzed on his three wishes, and he responded that the other would be driving an Audi, and it came true.

He took to his social media to show off his new ride saying:

"Dreams do come true"

Here is the post below:

Mzansi congratulates Musa Motha on his new car

Social media users were happy to see the young man's dreams and wishes coming true:

@neommats17 congratulated:

"Congratulations Musa. You’re a true inspiration."

@sibu1414 remarked:

"Owe well deserved Musa. To God be the glory, fly high."

@julia_zenzie_burnham declared:

"God for Musa, it’s your time boi."️

@ceecee_ndaba congratulated:

"Ugh! This is amazing! Congratulations!"

@noksbhebhe said:

"Wow. Proud of you son."

@wiseman_mncube remarked:

"Well done king."

@shrydlander suggested:

"Nice! Get the plates changes to 'Musa'!"

@karaboutloa noticed:

"Wait what, when favour locates you."

@vivienbruwer felt grateful:

"To all these wonderful people who made this possible, thank you! This is our proud of you all. As for you Musa, enjoy your drive safely."

