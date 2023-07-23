Dineo Ranaka has been replaced by Kaya 959 with someone who is also a seasoned media personality

Azania Mosaka is overboard with the radio station following a public fall-out between Dineo Ranaka and Kaya 959

The reports of Kaya FM's new hire comes after Dineo Ranaka moved on with her own podcast under Mac G

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A familiar face on the South African Media scene, Azania, is ready to fill the empty space Dineo Ranaka left at Kaya FM set. The seasoned presenter was given a chance after the radio station sacked Dineo Ranaka.

Dineo Ranaka's Kaya 959 replacement is Azania Mosaka after the former presenter was fired for being absent without leave. Image: @dineoranaka/@azania_.

Source: Instagram

The former Kaya 959 employee had a mental breakdown publicly when she was that girl. Azania stepped up to the plate after Dineo Ranaka started a new venture.

Azania Mosaka to fill in Dineo Ranaka's spot on Kaya 959

Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka started her own unfiltered podcast. Sunday World reported that Azanaia Mosaka is set to take over the Afternoon drive after Dineo Ranaka's departure from the station.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How did Kaya 959 handle missing staff members?

Dineo Ranaka stopped working at the station out of the blue. Before their recent hire, Kaya 959 filled in the empty slot with radio duo Kaya Drive Thomas and Skumba.

How did Dineo Ranaka lose her job?

Former radio personality Dineo Ranaka had a public mental breakdown. Kaya FM initially showed support publicly until Dineo went on a trip during her episode of mental illness. According to Sunday World, she was absent without leave, which reportedly drove the station to suspend her.

Dineo Ranaka shares diagnosis after breakdown details mental state

Briefly News previously reported that Dineo Ranaka recently felt well enough to share an update after her mental health spiralled. The Kaya 959 presenter had to take a step back after a public mental breakdown.

Many people showed Dineo Ranaka immense support, including her sister, local actress Manaka Ranaka. Many fans were happy to hear from Dineo Ranaka again.

Radio personality Dineo Ranaka who is in New York, took to Instagram and shared that she received an official diagnosis. The media personality suffers from severe chronic depression and PTSD.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News