Unathi Nkayi has thanked actress Minnie Dlamini for having her back when she was depressed

The radio and TV personality said Minnie stuck by her side until she was okay and even booked her a flight

The two have been very close friends for years now

Minnie Dlamini and Unathi Nkayi prove why they are bestie goals!

Unathi Nkayi said Minnie was there for her when she was not feeling okay. Image: @minniedlamini, @unathi.co

Unathi opens up about what Minnie did for her when she was depressed

Taking to her Instagram stories, Unathi said Minnie stuck by her side in her bedroom and even paid for her flight so she could be with her.

“When you literally pulled me out of depression, stuck in my bedroom for a week and flew me to you. I love you Gazlam @minniedlamini.”

Minnie gushes over Unathi, says people should celebrate female friendships

In one of her previous posts, Minnie Dlamini posted a series of images of her and Unathi attending a traditional ceremony.

Minnie said people should build female relationships and fight the stigma of hate among them.

She then thanked Unathi for having her back.

"Thank you, sis, for always being therr for me and guiding me through marriage, business and motherhood. I am a product of the women around me."

Zola Hashatsi takes jabs at Kaya 959 over the sacking of Unathi Nkayi and Minnie Dlamini

Zola had cautioned Kaya 959 over depression and threatened to boycott the station.

This comes after Unathi Nkayi and just recently, Dineo Ranaka got dismissed.

The media personality revealed that he has work to do with the station but was sceptical after the predicament Dineo suffered.

He questioned why they pledged their support for the station but later fired her. In his message, he mentioned Unathi Nkayi and Sibongile Mtayi.

Unathi opens up about depression, continues her therapy sessions

In a previous report by Briefly News, Unathi opened up about attending therapy sessions since 2017.

The former radio presenter has been big on self-care and taking care of one's mental health. She has also been candid about her struggles as well.

