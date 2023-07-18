A woman moved into a luxury apartment that looks to die for, and she celebrated herself in a social media post

The woman showed off the interior of the apartment, which has classy wardrobes and a stunning kitchen

Netizens were in awe of her new place. One TikTokker mentioned that she aspires to be like her one day

A beautiful young woman moved into her new place. Image: @kamogelomosiane

A stunning woman celebrated a win after moving into a gorgeous apartment.

The young woman's home looks fantastic and top-class, and she is proud of herself for achieving such a fabulous home.

A woman moves into a luxurious apartment in Joburg

The woman, @kamogelomosiane, shared her home in a TikTok video with over 100K views.

In the short video, the Johannesburg woman records herself sitting on the counter and also on her boxes whole, holding a bouquet and a celebratory bottle of champagne. The video also shows her jaw-dropping kitchen with luxurious and classy cupboards and a modern gas stove built into an island in the middle of the kitchen.

Data from Pam Goldings showed that young people buy properties in lesser-known towns. They are moving to these areas because of their lifestyle and value for money.

View the apartment here:

Mzansi celebrates woman's new apartment

Netizens praised her and gave her flowers for this huge win.

11:11 said:

"Well done, girl. Winning girls are my favourite."

TikTok User loved the mirror.

"That huge mirror is so perfect for mirror selfies."

Xehnande added:

"Congrats. Gorgeous apartment."

Masego_gee pointed out:

"Manifesting this era of my life."

Mpho ka Tiphiwo welcomed her.

"I'm your neighbour. Welcome, and congratulations."

