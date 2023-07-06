Only having enough money for rent and the deposit, this young woman is sleeping on a mattress on the floor

TikTok user @sibugx proudly shared a video of her situation and monumental move

People clapped for her leap, reminding her that they started there too; things will come

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This young lady took a leap that many fear taking; she moved into her own place. While all she has is a mattress on the floor, having her own space is worth it!

TikTok user @sibugx proudly shared a video of her situation and monumental move. Image: TikTok / @sibugx

Source: TikTok

Many people forget that we all start at the bottom at one point or another. There is no shame in starting out, only in never starting.

Proud woman shares her big move into her own home

TikTok user @sibugx shared a video showing her mattress on the floor and windows with no curtains. She explained that she only had money for rent and the deposit, but her heart is still full.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She took a leap and is proud, and it is truly inspiring to see. Take a look at this monumental moment:

Mzansi shows support for the young woman

This is huge, furniture or not. People let the young woman know that she has every reason to be proud and that the furniture will come.

Read some of the kind comments:

Rachel shared:

“You and I are the same the amount of peace that comes with this is unmatched.”

Naz let her know:

“Your peace and sanity is all that matters. The rest will come”

La reminded:

“The best part is watching it all come together, knowing YOU did that!! ”

Freedom Lekz showed love:

“Welcome to the neighbourhood ”

Akira Ramdin showed kindness:

“I have curtains if you want ”

Mzansi couple sit in beautiful home with no furniture as they spend all their money building: “A win is a win”

In related news, Briefly News reported that building a home is a huge achievement that comes with a lot of responsibility and sacrifice. One Mzansi couple now owns a stunning home with no furniture, lol.

Gone are the days when owning your own home came with age. Nowadays, most people die without ever dreaming of the possibility.

TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku shared a comical video of her and her man occupying their dream home. In the video, they sleep on the floor, chill in the shower and eat on the stairs because they have no furniture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News