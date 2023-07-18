One exceptional young woman has captivated hearts and minds by showcasing her extraordinary crochet talent and creativity

She crocheted a dress that truly resonates with her unique style and personality so she could wear it on prom night

The dress inspired others to embrace their ingenuity and individuality

A fashionable school student crocheted her own prom dress and the result is amazing. The inspiring TikTok video is going viral worldwide. Source: @angellovecrochetcompany

Prom night is a milestone event for many high school students, and finding the perfect dress is often at the top of their to-do lists. While most prom-goers opt for store-bought ensembles, one talented young woman has proven that creativity and individuality know no bounds.

Self-crocheting a dress for prom night

Meet DeJané Angel, a high school senior who captured everyone's attention with her stunning self-crocheted prom dress.

Creating a DIY fashion prom dress from scratch is no small feat, especially involving intricate crochet work. The floor-length gown featured delicate rhinestones patterns and intricate detailing.

Check out video below:

Internet inspired by fashionable young woman

The self-crocheted prom dress has sparked a wave of inspiration among her peers and the wider community.

Mrs Hartfield said

"The fact you made a crochet prom dress!!! I love it."

Alidiaa commented

"Girl, you can get a scholarship for making your own prom dress!"

Shelby Ann Currie reacted:

"Bowing down to you, Queen. That’s fire!!!!"'

Jack exclaimed:

"The jewel details!!!! And the ruffled bottom!!!! Overall, stunning. Here are your flowers!"

c8kesthebaby replied:

"If they aren’t coming to prom like this, tell them to stay home!"

Kamaya said:

"You eat everything you create; so inspirational."

Ashley added:

"This is so cute and elegant; the colour is everything."

