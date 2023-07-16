One lovely lady shared photos of her humble abode on social media, with her lovely bedding capturing attention

The sis and her place, which was clean, with her bedroom looking amazing, had many people in awe

Netizens shared their thoughts on her space, with many people leaving kind messages on her post

A lovely young lady has left many people impressed after sharing pictures of her humble bedroom on social media.

Shwani Zinhle Mthimkulu's rented home got peeps talking. Image: Shwani Zinhle Mthimkulu.

Source: Facebook

The lady’s space, which was clean, neat, and well-kept, looked amazing.

Facebook user, Shwani Zinhle Mthimkulu, shared the snaps on the highly interactive group called 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen', where people normally share pics of their homes and bedding.

She captioned her post:

"My day one in a rented place. I still have a long way to go. Corrections and advice will be highly appreciated. Thank you."

Here is a pic from the post:

There are many ways to make a smaller home look bigger, with Good Housekeeping noting that decluttering, organisation, and the use of mirrors are important for the optimal use of tiny cribs.

Peeps wowed by humble lady's home

Many people loved the lady's home.

Here are some of the kindest reactions to her post:

John Katz shared:

"You're already doing good. Congratulations. When you start to get innovative in your design styles for the correct layout of your interiors, please keep it minimalistic and elegant. Don't overdo your space with colour because it does make the room look a bit small and tacky. Good luck and have fun."

Example Yontucie asked:

"Nice comforter. Where do you get it?"

Godfirst Ik Ubochi added:

"Move the cupboard away from the window."

