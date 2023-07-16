A young lady’s photo of her stunning decor theme within her bedroom has left social media users wowed

The creative woman’s room had a blue, white, and grey theme emanating throughout the space, which looked lovely

People who commented on the picture seemed impressed with her interior decorating skills and colour choices

One beautiful young lady has impressed many people after posting a photo of her lovely blue, white, and grey bedroom on social media.

Phumi Heavens has a lovely bedroom and shared a photo of it on social media. Image: Phumi Heavens.

Source: Facebook

The innovative lady clearly has a good eye for stylish interior design, with her elegant bedroom looking incredibly cosy.

Mzansi woman shares photo of lovely room

In her post on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group, Facebook user, Phumi Heavens, also had a lovely white fluffy rug and matching chair.

In her caption, the hun called the room her place of peace.

Here is the full bedroom pic:

People were wowed by the photo of the pretty bedroom

Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their views on the stunning bedroom photo shared by Phumi.

Here are some of the best reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Mathato Thabisi said:

“Wow, that chair [is stunning].”

Thobeka Mkhonza Ntshakala wrote:

“I love that couch.”

Nombuso Soe Msomi adored the hues incorporated:

“Love it! I love the colour combinations.”

Lebogang Ngobeni commented:

“Nice and neat.”

Moore Refiloe Malaka loved the furnishings and asked where she could buy her own:

“Love it! Where did you buy your chair?”

While most of the world seems to be going crazy for pink, with the newest Barbie movie inspiring their love of the colour, according to Homes & Gardens, blue is quite a gentle, soothing shade for any bedroom.

