A woman who purchased old pieces of furniture gave them a stunning makeover when she redid them with genuine leather

The woman shared how much she spent buying the furniture and how much she spent giving them a face-lift

South Africans wanted to know how and where she did the work and were floored by how they looked after the revamping

A woman spent just over R1000 to transform old chairs she got online. Image: @leratoncube92

Source: TikTok

A North West beauty transformed old chairs she bought for R300 into stunning luxurious chairs fit for royalty.

The woman's creative vision impressed netizens because of how the chairs looked before and after the transformation.

Woman transforms old furniture pieces into stunning chairs

@leratoncube92 shared the transformation with her TikTok followers. Her caption revealed that she bought the chairs for R300 from Facebook's Marketplace and had them reupholstered in genuine leather as part of the home's interior design. She spent R550 for each chair.

The chairs blended with the home interior, with beautiful paint and colourful couch pillows. The grey chairs are complemented by the carpet and the decorations that make the house's interior very tasty.

Reupholstering furniture in your home gives it a beautiful makeover and saves much money, as long as it is done correctly.

Watch the video here:

South Africans ask the woman to plug them with the upholsterer

Netizens were so impressed by the remade chairs that they wanted to know how much it cost. They also gushed over how beautiful they looked.

Maggie Motshwari said:

"I saw the vision from the beginning."

@homewithpalesa added:

"The person who reupholstered them is so good."

YayaMaps reached out.

"Please share his contact details."

Lindiwe was impressed.

"How y'all navigate the Facebook market because wow."

Sibongilemakhoba27 pointed out:

"Good job, indeed."

