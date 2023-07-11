A stylish gent dazzled South Africans with his post in a popular social media group for interior decor

The man's apartment had stunning furniture and gorgeous colours, making it pop out

Netizens congratulated him and offered helpful tips on how to make even more stunning

Sbusiso Sikhosana's home was praised and he was given advice on how to improve it.

A man showed off his beautiful crib's stunning interior, and while many loved it, they also offered some helpful suggestions.

Some commented on how to rearrange his furniture, while others recommended he share where he bought the items.

Sbusiso Sikhosana’s crib: a stunning display of interior design

The young man, Sbusiso Sikhosana, posted his house in Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

This is a group where South Africans share their homes' interior design.

Sikhosana's post received 10K likes and over 400 comments.

The comments were encouraging and positive and displayed the spirit of Ubuntu.

Sikhosana's beautiful home showed a wonderful use of contrasting colours to enhance the room's elegance.

The room has a delicate balance of dark colours on the furniture that blends with the wall's light tones and the curtains.

Sbusiso's apartment was loved by thousands.

The helpful tips and suggestions that Sbusiso Sikhosana received

Netizens offered helpful comments and guided him to make the room look more beautiful.

Bongiwe MaSam Shabalala suggested he plug users with the names of the shops he bought his decor from.

"When you post your space, please tell us that you got these cushions from Pep and this pillow from Mr Price."

Nkulu Stupd advised that he rearranged the furniture.

"Your furniture is on point, but the setup is mixed. An open plan doesn't mean everything can be anywhere."

Gugs Tk Zikalala Kholwane praised the colour coordination.

"Tidy. Collaborative colours."

Khanyi Ngobeni pointed out that she loves everything about his home.

"It's clean and gorgeous. Try plain duvet next time."

Alston Godfrey hailed him and told him to keep it up.

Beautiful. It tells how beautiful your mind is."

