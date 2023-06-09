A KZN gent is receiving praise for transforming his small crib into his own "Kuvukiland"

Thousands of likes poured in a few hours after sharing his interior design pics on social media

He is overwhelmed by the responses to his post and says he is grateful for the feedback

Ntokozo is receiving reviews from the interior decoration Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen after sharing his personal home décor renovations. Image: Mthanti Ntokozo

A Mzansi man from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, recently took to an interior design social media group to share photos of his newly decorated home.

The one-room house now boasts new modern electronic appliances, like an LED TV monitor and is a stylish and comfortable space the owner is clearly proud of showing off.

Mthanti Ntokozo shared photos of his new furniture, decorations and appliances. He also shared a photo of himself standing in his living room, smiling proudly, with the caption, "Kuvukiland yami."

Interior design group congratulates KZN man's creativity

Since it was pasted on the Facebook group , the Facebook post racked up over 300 comments and 3K likes within 24 hours of uploading.

Melvin Ndalo says it's excellent work on the roof and a man should always love himself:

"Excellent my outie… uzthande njalo njayam, isthupha sgqobhoz i roof."

Lungile Vilakazi thinks living in a shack as an adult is better than living in your parents' mansion:

"Kuhle kahulu ukuhlala emkhukhwini kakho at your age, than ukuhlala ku Double story yabazali, big up!"

Mazethy Nyamazane says a man doesn't need a woman to have a clean house:

"Nice one bafo, you don't need umuntu wesfazane to keep your room clean."

Zanele Mngomezulu admires its neatness:

"Wow, this is great. Beautiful and neat."

Netizens offer KZN designer creative suggestions to further enhance his space

People on social media are impressed with Ntokozo's work. Though many people praised his creativity and sense of style, others offered helpful suggestions for improvement.

KG Generator says he just needs a couch:

"Ku shoda i sofa nje"

Sibongile Zulu thinks he needs to put his TV in a different spot:

"Nice, but mount TV on the wall, I think that will be a better idea."

Lindelwa Matshotyana says he must use his wardrobe as a room divider:

"Use la wardrobe yakho to divide it and have privacy in your bedroom, otherwise everything is on point ❤️❤️❤️"

KZN youth builds his own 1-bedroom cottage using mampara bricks

This definitely isn't the only story Briefly News has done on men building their own houses and decorating them inside. In a similar story, we covered how a 22-year youth from KZN built his own house after saving for half a year.

The gent had just moved into a house that he partially built himself, which was a huge milestone for the young adult as it took him months to complete this project.

Social media showed him love, saying encouraging words like, "Keep it up, boy."

