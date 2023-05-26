A man shared his inspiring story of furnishing his humble abode in a Facebook group for interior decoration enthusiasts

Despite not having a formal job, "Stevovo" has been able to transform his home bit by bit through hard work

His Facebook post received an outpouring of support from the group's members, with many praising his determination

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Stevovo" managed to pull off his own home makeover despite not having any formal interior decorating training. Image: Ntlatswani Motau Steven Stevovo/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

A man nicknamed "Stevovo" from Daveyton, Jo'burg, recently shared the inspiring story of how he furnished his bedroom by doing odd jobs.

Ntlatswani Motau's post received an outpouring of support from the group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen's members, with many praising his determination and hard work.

How could he afford the furniture?

In the caption, wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Hi guys. my first time posting my house... I'm not working but ngiyazama kancane kancane [I'm trying my best bit by bit]."

This had curious people asking how an unemployed gent could afford such expensive furniture.

Neo Vanila Neo is upfront about it:

"Not working? How did you get the money?"

Boitumelow Beeh was keen to know as well:

"If you are not working, then who bought those things for you?"

Lungile Ntshalintshali wants to know the trick:

"Not working but this! Hey tell us the trick, lol!"

Stevovo teased Lungile by replying:

"Lol, I will tell you."

Nompilo Mohlakoana commented:

"Lovely ❤️ You're not working you said, how do you do it? Plz share."

Only when Nompilo asked how he purchased all the snazzy furniture without a job did Stevovo finally reply in his native Zulu:

"Ngithengisa i Achaar and ngifakela abantu i ceiling nama tiles [I sell atchaar and I install tiles and ceilings for people]."

Facebook group mighty impressed with Stevovo's decorating skills

Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen members were really impressed with Stevovo's creativity.

Averallann Hittler totally loves it:

"So clean and tidy. Love it. I love your decorating style."

Ruthie Nifty Sokupha likes one room, specifically:

"I love the kitchen, it looks warm."

One user from the Facebook interior decoration group described Stevovo's kitchen as "warm". Image: Ntlatswani Motau Steven Stevovo / Facebook

Source: Facebook

ThankGod Zik wants to sell him his sibling:

"I'm giving you my sister."

A few people criticised some nuances in his design

Matyobeni Phindile Mabhejula Matyobeni explains the good and bad:

"Very nice and neat but it's too dark."

Though neat and tidy, some people thought Stevovo's house had too many dark colours. Image: Ntlatswani Motau Steven Stevovo/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sherley Vani Ooste thinks it needs to be brighter:

"Pls add more white and silver to your house to make it brighter."

John Katz says it is too much:

"Over-bedazzled for me."

Where did Stevovo buy the furniture?

Though the gentleman doesn't reveal exactly where he purchased the new furniture, there could be a chance it was from one of these shops we listed in this previously published article, Top 10 best furniture stores in South Africa on the Internet 2023.

TikTok video of woman sharing before and after pics of bedroom wows Mzansi

A creative woman showed her bedroom's transformation and the decorative pieces she bought to uplift the space in a TikTok video.

She uploaded a video showcasing the before and after of her bedroom. The before snapshot shows a plain, simple bedroom lacking any decorative elements or personal touches.

The space appeared dull and uninspiring, but that all changed. The young hun embarked on a mission to infuse her personal style and elevate the room's overall ambience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News