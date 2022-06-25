Top 15 best furniture stores in South Africa on the internet in 2024
The best furniture stores in South Africa are known for producing quality products. They also have a wide array of options to choose from, and most allow customers to customise furniture as per their needs. They recognise that homes and offices require some personal touch to feel cosy and functional.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Overview of the best furniture stores in South Africa
- Best furniture stores in South Africa: top 15 list
- 15. City Group
- 14. Barker Street Furniture
- 13. Easylife Kitchens
- 12. CN Design Furniture
- 11. Ukhuni Business Furniture
- 10. Coricraft
- 9. Eco Furniture Design
- 8. Decofurn
- 7. Cottonwood Trading Company
- 6. Weylandts
- 5. Meyer Von Wielligh
- 4. Core Furniture Concepts
- 3. Cielo
- 2. KNUS
- 1. Block & Chisel
- What are high-end furniture companies?
- Is @home a South African brand?
- How big is the furniture market in South Africa?
- Which company is best for furniture?
- What are the top 10 luxury furniture brands?
People want to buy quality and classy furniture. This list of the best furniture stores in South Africa is based on multiple criteria, including quality, affordability, reputation, customer satisfaction, and designs available. This list is subjective and may not include all potential factors to consider. Customers are advised to verify quality and reliability before purchase.
Overview of the best furniture stores in South Africa
Best furniture stores in South Africa: top 15 list
The best furniture stores offer a wide variety of quality products at competitive prices. Prices differ depending on the item or brand. Naturally, high-end fittings cost more. Check out this list of the best furniture stores in SA.
15. City Group
- Location: 29 Yaron Avenue, Lea Glen, Johannesburg
- Year founded: 1988
- Contacts: 082 336 2484/ info@citygroup.co.za
City Group has over three decades of experience in the furniture business. It is among the top 10 furniture stores in Johannesburg, South Africa. City Group works closely with independent steel, wood, foam, and upholstery factories for supplies.
Products offered
- Hospital and medical furniture
- Office furniture
- Scholastic furniture
14. Barker Street Furniture
- Location: No 12 Banfield Road, Industrial North, Johannesburg, Gauteng
- Year founded: 1986
- Contacts: +27 11 670 8000/ sales@barkerstreet.co.za
Customers of Barker Street Furniture get to buy well-designed, thoughtfully engineered, and high-quality furniture. The company uses local manufacturing labour and technologies. Nils Van Zyl founded the company over three decades ago, and it has grown into one of the best furniture stores in the country.
Products offered
- Desks
- Space division furniture
- Tables
- Storage units
- Office chairs
- Bar stools
- Couches and chairs
13. Easylife Kitchens
- Location: Randburg, Gauteng and Bellville South, Cape Town
- Year founded: 1992
- Contact: 0861 3279 5433
Easylife Kitchens is a leading manufacturer of ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets and modular built-in cupboards of high-quality. The company also does kitchen installations. Easylife Kitchens caters to design, quality, and price-conscious customers who are building a new home or remodelling their old one.
Products offered
- Bar stools
- Kitchen tables
- Coffee tables
- Crockery cabinets
- Kitchen carts
- Spices racks
- Ladles and spatula hangers
12. CN Design Furniture
- Location: 153 Industrial Road Pretoria West, Gauteng
- Year founded: 2006
- Contacts: info@cndesignfurniture.co.za/082 847 1628
Established in 2006, CN Design Furniture has been supplying furniture to schools, guest lodges, and homes. It is reputed to be one of the top furniture manufacturers in South Africa. The company's products are locally made at the factory in Pretoria Industrial. Customers buy directly from the manufacturer.
Products offered
- Beds
- Chairs
- Counters
- Desks
- Frames
- Lockers
- Mobile classrooms
- Stools
- Tables
11. Ukhuni Business Furniture
- Location: 10 4th Street, Wynberg, Johannesburg
- Year founded: 1993
- Contacts: info@ukhuni.co.za/ 011 887 9243
Founded by Norman and Michael Stein, Ukhuni has grown into one of the best online furniture stores in South Africa. The company delivers customised furniture solutions through effective space planning.
Products offered
- Tables
- Sofas and lounge seats
- Desks
- Storage units
- Collaborative work spaces
10. Coricraft
- Location: Cape Town
- Year founded: 1995
- Contact: (+27) 87 245 0005
Coricraft is one of the best furniture stores in cape town. It has grown from just one store in Cape Town to 42 stores across SA, Namibia, and Botswana. Coricraft sells high-quality, lifetime pieces that are comfortable, well priced, and timeless in design.
Products offered
- Chairs
- Ottomans and stools
- Beds
- Couches
- Storage units
- Media units
- Tables
- Benches
9. Eco Furniture Design
- Location: 117 Garfield Road Claremont, Cape Town
- Year founded: 2010
- Contacts: 021 827 7701/ info@ecofurnituredesign.com
If you are looking for quality furniture in South Africa, consider buying from Eco Furniture Design. The company manufactures modern furniture that blends sleek sophistication with rugged durability.
Products offered
- Tables
- Kids furniture
- Custom bespoke furniture
- Office furniture
- Home furniture
8. Decofurn
- Location: 215 Inanda Rd & Anthurium Pl, Springfield Park, Durban
- Year founded: 2008
- Contacts: 087 04 94 155/ info@decofurnsa.co.za
If you are searching for luxury furniture in South Africa, consider Decofurn. Most of the products from this company are sourced and developed from factories in Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and China.
Products offered
- Desks
- Benches
- Bedside tables
- Chairs and sofas
- Storage units
- Patio furniture
- Wardrobes
- Bed frames
7. Cottonwood Trading Company
- Location: Capital Hill Bus Pk, Le Roux St, Midrand
- Contacts: 064 518 4750/ theresa@cottonwoodfurniture.co.za
Cottonwood Trading Company has been serving South Africans for over 15 years now. The company has been importing gorgeous French furniture for bedrooms. Cottonwood Trading Company offers luxurious pieces.
Products offered
- Headboards
- Pedestals
- Chairs
- Dressing tables
6. Weylandts
- Location: Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Randburg
- Year founded: 1964
- Contact: +27 11 467 8001
Upgrade your home with some of the many striking items that Weylandts offers. With various collections that range from a rustic, relaxed aesthetic to a more modern, high-end design approach, this store provides something for all tastes.
Products offered
- Beds
- Tables
- Seats
- Wardrobes
- Ottomans
- Unique pieces
5. Meyer Von Wielligh
- Location: 34 Wandel Street, Gardens, Cape Town
- Year founded: 2004
- Contacts: +27 (0)21 462 6470/ sales@meyervonwielligh.co.za
As a brand inspired by nature, Meyer Von Wielligh offers stunning wooden furnishings. Their distinctive approach has won them various awards and shows that home furnishing can be beautiful and practical.
Products offered
- Bookshelves
- Unique light stands
- Striking kitchen cabinets
4. Core Furniture Concepts
- Location: 87 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town
- Year founded: 2005
- Contacts: +27 (21) 461 9078/ enquiries@corefurniture.co.za
Core Furniture Concepts is among the top 10 furniture stores in South Africa. The company's products are every creative's dream. Core Furniture Concepts offers futuristic and more simplistic designs to cater to a wider variety of buyers.
Products offered
- Sofas
- Dining sets
- Chests and consoles
- Stools
- Coffee and side tables
- Beds and daybeds
3. Cielo
- Location: Cape Town, Centurion, Fourways, Pretoria, Ballito, Edenvale, and Somerset West
- Year founded: 2007
- Contacts: 0886 024 356 / info@cielo.co.za
Cielo is among the best furniture stores in South Africa. Cielo stocks versatile yet awe-inspiring pieces that blend well with many environments and creative conceptions within a room. Customers are allowed to customise their pieces.
Products offered
- Couches
- Bedroom furniture
- Living room furniture
- Kids furniture
- Patio furniture
- Decor pieces
- Art and mirrors
2. KNUS
- Contact: 021 300 2702/ info@knus.co
Simplicity, innovation, and interactivity drive KNUS' products. KNUS supports local designers and offers quaint, tasteful items to upgrade each room of your home. You can find everything from kitchen items to comfortable bedding, dining room items, and even abstract art.
Products offered
- Side tables
- Coffee tables
- TV and media units
- Beds
- Occasional chairs
- Sofas
- Bookcases and shelving units
- Benches
1. Block & Chisel
- Location: Johannesburg and Cape Town
- Year founded: 1987
- Contacts: +27 (0)87 015 0181/ websales@blockandchisel.co.za
Block & Chisel offers the perfect blend of class and affordability. The company retails elegant furnishings that can easily take any room from standard to outstanding through general homeware, seating, accessories, storage items, and bedroom products. Today, Block & Chisel is among the top furniture stores in South Africa.
Products offered
- Chairs and sofas
- Tables
- Beds
- Bedsides & chest of drawers
- Consoles
- Sideboards & servers
- Cabinets & drink trolleys
- Cupboards
- Wardrobes
- Bookcases and shelves
- Storage units
- Benches
- Ottomans
What are high-end furniture companies?
These are companies that use high-quality materials, e.g., organic cotton and sustainable wood to make their products. The extra care taken to choose the materials means that the piece will look beautiful and last longer.
Is @home a South African brand?
Yes, @home is part of The Foschini Group (TFG), which is a leading retail company in South Africa. The company consists of 18 national brands and three international brands.
How big is the furniture market in South Africa?
The furniture market size in SA was valued at $2.31 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow to $3.26 billion by 2030.
Which company is best for furniture?
The best furniture companies in SA include Cottonwood Trading Company, Weylandts, Meyer Von Wielligh, Core Furniture Concepts, Cielo, KNUS, and Block & Chisel.
What are the top 10 luxury furniture brands?
The top luxury furniture brands in South Africa are Block & Chisel, KNUS, Cielo, Core Furniture Concepts, Meyer Von Wielligh, Weylandts, Cottonwood Trading Company, Decofurn, Eco Furniture Design, and Coricraft.
The best furniture stores in South Africa are known for stocking high-end pieces that transform homes, offices, and other spaces into homely zones. They listen to customers' needs and work towards meeting them.
