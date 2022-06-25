Top 15 best furniture stores in South Africa on the internet in 2024

The best furniture stores in South Africa are known for producing quality products. They also have a wide array of options to choose from, and most allow customers to customise furniture as per their needs. They recognise that homes and offices require some personal touch to feel cosy and functional.

A beige couch in a living room and a brown kitchen island with barstools. Photo: pexels.com, @Vecislavas Popa, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People want to buy quality and classy furniture. This list of the best furniture stores in South Africa is based on multiple criteria, including quality, affordability, reputation, customer satisfaction, and designs available. This list is subjective and may not include all potential factors to consider. Customers are advised to verify quality and reliability before purchase.

Overview of the best furniture stores in South Africa

Ranking Brand 1 Block & Chisel 2 KNUS 3 Cielo 4 Core Furniture Concepts 5 Meyer Von Wielligh 6 Weylandts 7 Cottonwood Trading Company 8 Decofurn 9 Eco Furniture Design 10 Coricraft 11 Ukhuni Business Furniture 12 CN Business Furniture 13 Easylife Kitchens 14 Barker Street Furniture 15 City Group

Best furniture stores in South Africa: top 15 list

The best furniture stores offer a wide variety of quality products at competitive prices. Prices differ depending on the item or brand. Naturally, high-end fittings cost more. Check out this list of the best furniture stores in SA.

15. City Group

Location: 29 Yaron Avenue, Lea Glen, Johannesburg

29 Yaron Avenue, Lea Glen, Johannesburg Year founded: 1988

1988 Contacts: 082 336 2484/ info@citygroup.co.za

City Group has over three decades of experience in the furniture business. It is among the top 10 furniture stores in Johannesburg, South Africa. City Group works closely with independent steel, wood, foam, and upholstery factories for supplies.

Products offered

Hospital and medical furniture

Office furniture

Scholastic furniture

14. Barker Street Furniture

Location: No 12 Banfield Road, Industrial North, Johannesburg, Gauteng

No 12 Banfield Road, Industrial North, Johannesburg, Gauteng Year founded: 1986

1986 Contacts: +27 11 670 8000/ sales@barkerstreet.co.za

Customers of Barker Street Furniture get to buy well-designed, thoughtfully engineered, and high-quality furniture. The company uses local manufacturing labour and technologies. Nils Van Zyl founded the company over three decades ago, and it has grown into one of the best furniture stores in the country.

Products offered

Desks

Space division furniture

Tables

Storage units

Office chairs

Bar stools

Couches and chairs

A black fabric sectional sofa near a glass window. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

13. Easylife Kitchens

Location: Randburg, Gauteng and Bellville South, Cape Town

Randburg, Gauteng and Bellville South, Cape Town Year founded: 1992

1992 Contact: 0861 3279 5433

Easylife Kitchens is a leading manufacturer of ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets and modular built-in cupboards of high-quality. The company also does kitchen installations. Easylife Kitchens caters to design, quality, and price-conscious customers who are building a new home or remodelling their old one.

Products offered

Bar stools

Kitchen tables

Coffee tables

Crockery cabinets

Kitchen carts

Spices racks

Ladles and spatula hangers

12. CN Design Furniture

Location: 153 Industrial Road Pretoria West, Gauteng

153 Industrial Road Pretoria West, Gauteng Year founded: 2006

2006 Contacts: info@cndesignfurniture.co.za/082 847 1628

Established in 2006, CN Design Furniture has been supplying furniture to schools, guest lodges, and homes. It is reputed to be one of the top furniture manufacturers in South Africa. The company's products are locally made at the factory in Pretoria Industrial. Customers buy directly from the manufacturer.

Products offered

Beds

Chairs

Counters

Desks

Frames

Lockers

Mobile classrooms

Stools

Tables

11. Ukhuni Business Furniture

Location: 10 4th Street, Wynberg, Johannesburg

10 4th Street, Wynberg, Johannesburg Year founded: 1993

1993 Contacts: info@ukhuni.co.za/ 011 887 9243

Founded by Norman and Michael Stein, Ukhuni has grown into one of the best online furniture stores in South Africa. The company delivers customised furniture solutions through effective space planning.

Products offered

Tables

Sofas and lounge seats

Desks

Storage units

Collaborative work spaces

An upholstered bed near a wooden cabinet. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

10. Coricraft

Location: Cape Town

Cape Town Year founded: 1995

1995 Contact: (+27) 87 245 0005

Coricraft is one of the best furniture stores in cape town. It has grown from just one store in Cape Town to 42 stores across SA, Namibia, and Botswana. Coricraft sells high-quality, lifetime pieces that are comfortable, well priced, and timeless in design.

Products offered

Chairs

Ottomans and stools

Beds

Couches

Storage units

Media units

Tables

Benches

9. Eco Furniture Design

Location: 117 Garfield Road Claremont, Cape Town

117 Garfield Road Claremont, Cape Town Year founded: 2010

2010 Contacts: 021 827 7701/ info@ecofurnituredesign.com

If you are looking for quality furniture in South Africa, consider buying from Eco Furniture Design. The company manufactures modern furniture that blends sleek sophistication with rugged durability.

Products offered

Tables

Kids furniture

Custom bespoke furniture

Office furniture

Home furniture

8. Decofurn

Location: 215 Inanda Rd & Anthurium Pl, Springfield Park, Durban

215 Inanda Rd & Anthurium Pl, Springfield Park, Durban Year founded: 2008

2008 Contacts: 087 04 94 155/ info@decofurnsa.co.za

If you are searching for luxury furniture in South Africa, consider Decofurn. Most of the products from this company are sourced and developed from factories in Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and China.

Products offered

Desks

Benches

Bedside tables

Chairs and sofas

Storage units

Patio furniture

Wardrobes

Bed frames

7. Cottonwood Trading Company

Location: Capital Hill Bus Pk, Le Roux St, Midrand

Contacts: 064 518 4750/ theresa@cottonwoodfurniture.co.za

Cottonwood Trading Company has been serving South Africans for over 15 years now. The company has been importing gorgeous French furniture for bedrooms. Cottonwood Trading Company offers luxurious pieces.

Products offered

Headboards

Pedestals

Chairs

Dressing tables

Brown outdoor chairs on a patio. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

6. Weylandts

Location: Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Randburg

Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Randburg Year founded: 1964

1964 Contact: +27 11 467 8001

Upgrade your home with some of the many striking items that Weylandts offers. With various collections that range from a rustic, relaxed aesthetic to a more modern, high-end design approach, this store provides something for all tastes.

Products offered

Beds

Tables

Seats

Wardrobes

Ottomans

Unique pieces

5. Meyer Von Wielligh

Location: 34 Wandel Street, Gardens, Cape Town

34 Wandel Street, Gardens, Cape Town Year founded: 2004

2004 Contacts: +27 (0)21 462 6470/ sales@meyervonwielligh.co.za

As a brand inspired by nature, Meyer Von Wielligh offers stunning wooden furnishings. Their distinctive approach has won them various awards and shows that home furnishing can be beautiful and practical.

Products offered

Bookshelves

Unique light stands

Striking kitchen cabinets

4. Core Furniture Concepts

Location: 87 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town

87 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town Year founded: 2005

2005 Contacts: +27 (21) 461 9078/ enquiries@corefurniture.co.za

Core Furniture Concepts is among the top 10 furniture stores in South Africa. The company's products are every creative's dream. Core Furniture Concepts offers futuristic and more simplistic designs to cater to a wider variety of buyers.

Products offered

Sofas

Dining sets

Chests and consoles

Stools

Coffee and side tables

Beds and daybeds

3. Cielo

Location: Cape Town, Centurion, Fourways, Pretoria, Ballito, Edenvale, and Somerset West

Cape Town, Centurion, Fourways, Pretoria, Ballito, Edenvale, and Somerset West Year founded: 2007

2007 Contacts: 0886 024 356 / info@cielo.co.za

Cielo is among the best furniture stores in South Africa. Cielo stocks versatile yet awe-inspiring pieces that blend well with many environments and creative conceptions within a room. Customers are allowed to customise their pieces.

Products offered

Couches

Bedroom furniture

Living room furniture

Kids furniture

Patio furniture

Decor pieces

Art and mirrors

2. KNUS

Contact: 021 300 2702/ info@knus.co

Simplicity, innovation, and interactivity drive KNUS' products. KNUS supports local designers and offers quaint, tasteful items to upgrade each room of your home. You can find everything from kitchen items to comfortable bedding, dining room items, and even abstract art.

Products offered

Side tables

Coffee tables

TV and media units

Beds

Occasional chairs

Sofas

Bookcases and shelving units

Benches

Two assorted colour padded chairs next to a side table. Photo: pexels.com, @Eric Mufasa

Source: UGC

1. Block & Chisel

Location: Johannesburg and Cape Town

Johannesburg and Cape Town Year founded: 1987

1987 Contacts: +27 (0)87 015 0181/ websales@blockandchisel.co.za

Block & Chisel offers the perfect blend of class and affordability. The company retails elegant furnishings that can easily take any room from standard to outstanding through general homeware, seating, accessories, storage items, and bedroom products. Today, Block & Chisel is among the top furniture stores in South Africa.

Products offered

Chairs and sofas

Tables

Beds

Bedsides & chest of drawers

Consoles

Sideboards & servers

Cabinets & drink trolleys

Cupboards

Wardrobes

Bookcases and shelves

Storage units

Benches

Ottomans

What are high-end furniture companies?

These are companies that use high-quality materials, e.g., organic cotton and sustainable wood to make their products. The extra care taken to choose the materials means that the piece will look beautiful and last longer.

Is @home a South African brand?

Yes, @home is part of The Foschini Group (TFG), which is a leading retail company in South Africa. The company consists of 18 national brands and three international brands.

How big is the furniture market in South Africa?

The furniture market size in SA was valued at $2.31 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow to $3.26 billion by 2030.

Which company is best for furniture?

The best furniture companies in SA include Cottonwood Trading Company, Weylandts, Meyer Von Wielligh, Core Furniture Concepts, Cielo, KNUS, and Block & Chisel.

What are the top 10 luxury furniture brands?

The top luxury furniture brands in South Africa are Block & Chisel, KNUS, Cielo, Core Furniture Concepts, Meyer Von Wielligh, Weylandts, Cottonwood Trading Company, Decofurn, Eco Furniture Design, and Coricraft.

The best furniture stores in South Africa are known for stocking high-end pieces that transform homes, offices, and other spaces into homely zones. They listen to customers' needs and work towards meeting them.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the richest churches in the world and their net worth. Christianity is one of the religions with the most followers globally.

Tithes, offerings, in-kind donations, grants, sponsorships, and selling products and services are some of the ways churches make money. The richest church in the world is worth billions of dollars.

Source: Briefly News