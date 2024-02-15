Global site navigation

Four exclusive Xbox games heading to rival consoles
Microsoft on Thursday shook up the video game world with word it is making some once-exclusive Xbox video games available for play on rival consoles.

"I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or 10 years, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry," Xbox head Phil Spencer said in a podcast.

