"Sanza", a young businessman, shared his amazing home transformation and showed off his interior design skills

The impressive photos of his house's interior décor attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of comments

The young man revealed that he is ready to settle down and find someone to share his new home with, sparking interest from flirtatious suitors

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Sanza just completed decorating his new house but says his home is missing just one thing - a Mrs Botsane. Image: Sandile 'Sanza' Botsane. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sandile "Sanza" Botsane, a young Zulu chap, took to social media to share his amazing home transformation.

He posted pictures of his newly purchased house and explained how he redesigned it to suit his taste and personality.

Botsane also revealed that he is looking for a partner to share his dream home with.

Sanza is hoping to attract a bae with his interior design skills

Sanza shared the pictures on the interior design group on Facebook, , which garnered 1.9k likes and over 250 comments within 19 hours of posting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Botsane's caption read,

"I'm ready to settle down and find myself umuntu engizokwakha naye lelikhaya [someone I can build this house with]. Thnx God for blessing me ngekwami [with mine], I'm done renting."

Ladies react to Sandile’s home makeover and proposal

Some feisty girls said they like the interior décor and wouldn't mind keeping Sanza "warm" in his new crib. Image: Sandile Sanza Botsane/Facebook. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Noxolo Kamjoli Ntshangase is already flirting:

"Thatha mna [take me] please, I'll keep your beautiful house warm."

Pearl Ladyp is taking her shot:

"I am right here babakhe... plus kgale ke funa umuntu we mzulu man... Nice home skeem."

Nqonqo Nomhlekhabo wants to move in:

Can we make it more perfect place together

Thandoe Lerato Kerth prays for him:

I'm happy for you, God will give you someone who deserves you, loves , respect and cherish you , someone who you will both build a greater and more brighter tomorrow

Nomthandazo Kalabatane thinks its not bad... for a man:

For a guy...!!! You did very well my brother

Ntebo Malebogo implies only women can be clean:

Very clean and impressive can't say ukuthi there's no woman around. Keep that up

Thobile Anderson accuses him of having an affair:

"Here I am feeling sorry for the woman you with right now because she don't know that you out there looking for a wife."

But like a true gentleman, Sanza politely denied the accusation of being a cheater:

"Ngebhadi sisi anginaye umuntu ngempela [by the way, sister, I don’t have anyone really], I have been single since November cos I wanted to fix my life 1st so now cos I bought almost yezinto bengizifuna [everything I've always wanted], I'm ready to have someone in my life."

Facebook reacts to "unemployed" gent's interior décor designs

Recently, Briefly News posted a similar story of "Stevovo", a fellow from Daveyton who amazed the same Facebook group with his interior design talent.

He garnered an overwhelming response from the members of the group after claiming he furnished his house despite being jobless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News